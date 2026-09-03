“I Was Done Playing”: Giants’ Cam Skattebo Reveals Considering Retirement After Heartbreaking Injury

Cam Skattebo shattered PFF records by forcing 115 missed tackles in a single season in 2024 while at Arizona State. During that season, he told reporters that whenever two vehicles collide, the one getting T-boned always feels it worse, which is why he made it a point to “always initiate the pain, initiate the hit, because I don’t want to feel the pain.”

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A man of such character would never think of retirement because of injuries going into his first NFL season, or so one would think. Because in Week 8 of his rookie season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants running back collided with a reality that made him think about early retirement.

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“Coming out of college, going into the NFL, I think I gave myself one rule, and it was if I ever got a major injury, I was done playing. And that happened seven games into my career. So, it kind of s—-d,” Skattebo told Kay Adams on Up & Adams Show, via X.

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He suffered a dislocated right ankle, a fractured fibula, and a ruptured deltoid ligament that put an end to what was shaping up to be a splendid breakout year. Skattebo revealed that the physical and mental toll that the injury, surgery, and subsequent rehabilitation took on him made him remember a promise he had made to himself and contemplate walking away from the NFL for good.

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“I would say probably a month in (when asked if he considered retirement). The first month was kind of like, ‘Damn, do I really want to do this?’ And then, you know, it was seven games. I was like, I got to go back and play. Like, there’s no shot. There’s no shot. It feels like it was the end of the year, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m over this,’ and I didn’t feel that way at all. I didn’t feel that way, not having the injury and not learning about myself. But I think that gave me an extra step of finding that deep place and coming out of a hole that I didn’t know I could come out of. So, I’m appreciative of it, and I’m excited to see what I can build off it,” Cam Skattebo revealed.

By the time of injury, Cam Skattebo had already accumulated 410 rushing yards and five rushing TDs on 101 carries. He had also displayed his double-threat skills by posting 2o7 receiving yards and two receiving TDs.

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Instead of letting the nine-month intense recovery period beat him down, Skattebo matured as both an athlete and a person. He stripped away outside distractions, opened up with those close to him, focused on healing, and entered the offseason determined to prove that his rookie spark was just a preview of what was to come.

Perhaps one might think that Skattebo resumed practice with caution on the side. But one would be wrong to think so.

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Giants head coach John Harbaugh publicly praised his bruising style, labeling him a genuine tone-setter who creates yards out of nothing. Harbaugh even highlighted Skattebo attending special teams meetings during OTAs while not being part of the core special teams to ensure unit alignment.

Albeit it gave the Giants management a scare, Cam Skattebo was up and about during the summer. He was landing backflips at a charity softball game and Fanatics Fest as Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to him about avoiding unnecessary risks. Skattebo listened, assuring everyone he felt 99.9% ready for contact.

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Now entering 2026, Cam Skattebo sits at the top of New York’s depth chart alongside Tyrone Tracy Jr. Working alongside sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, Skattebo has set high expectations for himself. Long gone is the RB who was contemplating retirement, as Skattebo is looking forward to achieving 300 carries and 2,000 rushing yards with Harbaugh’s run-first, physical offensive system backing him for it.