“I’ll Help You With the Fine”: Bucs Legend Offers to Pay Cam Skattebo’s Penalty After Giants RB Calls Out NFL Officials

NFL safety rules protect defenders too; just ask Cam Skattebo. Fresh off a $7,073 fine against Tennessee in Week 3, the Giants running back hit hot water again during yesterday’s 27-21 win over the Houston Texans, drawing a rare unnecessary roughness flag for lowering his helmet. As a hefty new league fine looms for his aggressive style, Buccaneers legend Leonard Fournette unexpectedly jumped into the spotlight, offering his sarcastic social media support to help cover the bill.

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“Just a reminder, @nfl football is supposed to be fun @sk4ttp4ck I’ll help you with the fine, my brother, take a look at the last run 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Leonard Fournette said on Instagram while posting a video of the specific play.

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Fournette knows what it is like to face discipline after getting caught up in a heated moment. In 2022, while playing for the Buccaneers, he was fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness after a fight broke out during a Week 2 game against the Saints. The incident began with an exchange between Tom Brady and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Fournette stepped in to defend Brady, and Mike Evans then tackled Lattimore. Fournette also appealed his fine, giving him a personal understanding of how a player can draw unwanted attention during a heated on-field incident.

In Sunday’s matchup, with 5:17 left in the first quarter, Cam Skattebo ran with the ball from the Giants’ own 23-yard line and collided with Texans safety M.J. Stewart. Skattebo lowered his helmet on contact, prompting officials to call unnecessary roughness and penalize the Giants 15 yards, moving the ball back to their own 13-yard line. Penalties for lowering the helmet are already a rarity in today’s NFL, but flagging an offensive player for it is almost unheard of. Heading into Week 7, league officials had thrown just four helmet-lowering flags all season, and only one had gone against an offensive squad.

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Even then, that single flag on Houston’s TE Foster Moreau came while he was making a tackle on special teams during a Week 2 punt return. That makes Skattebo the lone offensive player in the entire league to be flagged for “lowering his head” while actually holding the football. But he was not the only running back to receive this penalty.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at New York Giants Aug 16, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 walks on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 20250816_jhp_ai8_0085

According to NFLPenalties.com, Skattebo was the third running back in the 2026 season to receive a penalty for “unnecessary roughness.” Seattle Seahawks running back Brady Russell and Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. were the other two. Such penalties are rare for running backs, making Skattebo’s flag unusual. In truth, a flag like this felt almost inevitable for Skattebo eventually. He plays the game like a human battering ram, eagerly seeking out violently physical collisions rather than ducking out of bounds.

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Yet, despite a career built on punishing defenders, this marked the very first time he had ever been whistled for the infraction. The amount of any new fine has not been confirmed yet, but it could mean another hit to Skattebo’s pocket. After the game, Skattebo expressed his frustration with the call.

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“The NFL loves to post me when I do stuff like that but then also wants to take stuff from me,” Skattebo said in his postgame comments. “I’m going to run the ball like I want to run the ball. If I’m going to continue to get flags for it or fined for it, guess I’m going to play for free.”

However, the call did not sit well with others, including Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who immediately confronted the referees over the decision.

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Former San Diego Chargers fullback Jacob Hester also disagreed with the call and defended Skattebo’s physical running style.

“Cam Skattebo getting called for unnecessary roughness as the BALL CARRIER is wild,” Hester said on X. “You’ve got 11 dudes coming downhill with bad intentions trying to put you on the ground. But when you truck somebody in the hole, it’s a penalty? Nah, that ain’t it.”

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Hester isn’t alone in his disbelief, but the bigger battle for Skattebo might not be with the officials; it might be with his own sideline. Having made it crystal clear that he refuses to soften his punishing running style, Skattebo has essentially painted a target on his back. Going forward, referees will be hyper-vigilant watching for his trademark head-down collisions, meaning every future flag could cost the Giants a costly 15 yards at the worst possible moment.

If those yellow flags keep flying, they are bound to trigger the ire of John Harbaugh. Skattebo knows all too well how quickly a player can land in the doghouse; just a week prior in Week 6, he found himself completely shut out with zero touches. While he emphatically answered critics with his explosive bounce-back performance against Houston, walking a disciplinary tightrope with Harbaugh is a gamble Skattebo can ill afford to lose.

Against the Texans, Scattebo recorded 124 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, with his longest run covering 42 yards.

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Skattebo’s long history of league trouble

Penalties have been an issue for Skattebo before. Last year, the NFL fined the Giants $200,000 after the team violated the league’s concussion protocol during its Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brian Daboll was fined $100,000, while Skattebo received a $15,000 fine for behavior the league said was “inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements and therefore constituted a violation.”

The incident happened when Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was being checked for a possible concussion during the game. Daboll and Skattebo entered the blue medical tent and spoke to Dart while doctors were examining him. Although they wanted to check on their teammate, they were not allowed to enter the tent during his medical evaluation.

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Moreover, in the recent game, the RB also faced a slight injury scare at the end of the game. After the win, Skattebo told ESPN’s Dan Graziano that he felt something in his hamstring.

Now, this latest incident adds another disciplinary issue to Skattebo’s record and could have financial consequences if the NFL issues another fine. It remains to be seen whether he will adjust his playing style or continue running the ball the way he wants as the season progresses.