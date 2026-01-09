Giants Insider Believes John Harbaugh to Dolphins All but Done as Potentially “Impressive” Plan B Identified

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh heavily linked to Dolphins head coach job after 18-year long stint ended with the Ravens

Strong family ties fuel John Harbaugh-Miami buzz

NY Giants pursue Harbaugh but prepare strong backup plan

With multiple NFL teams entering the offseason without their head coaches, John Harbaugh emerges as an attractive option after his 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens recently came to a close. And while the New York Giants continue their hunt for their head coach, Harbaugh’s move to the Miami Dolphins seems like a done deal, according to a Giants insider.

“If that relationship is what people say it is between Ross and the Harbaugh family, it’s a wrap,” ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan reported. “Several days I got a text and it said something to the degree of, if the Buccs or the Dolphins [HC job] opens, it’s over for John Harbaugh.”

The relationship between Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross and the Harbaugh family dates back to 2015. Being a Michigan alum, Ross shares a close bond with John’s brother Jim Harbaugh, who coached the Michigan Wolverines for nine seasons. As Raanan mentioned, this relationship does carry some weight in why John Harbaugh could land with Miami. But guess what? The scenario has gotten even more real with the firing of head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday.

While reports suggest that this decision was independent of Harbaugh’s availability and stemmed from “careful evaluation,” the timing is telling. The ex-Baltimore coach carried a legacy that is hard to match in the league. In his tenure from 2008 to 2025, he led his team to a Super Bowl win, six division titles, and 193 total wins. So, it’s no surprise that he’s currently one of the most sought-after coaches on the market.

Right after Harbaugh’s dismissal, his agent confirmed that seven teams showed interest in his client. And the Dolphins were likely one of them. Beyond timing and the relationship aspect, there’s one more factor that supports the possibility of Harbaugh joining Miami. The team is looking for a new general manager, and rumors suggest they will probably finalize Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander.

Alexander worked closely with him during his long stint with Baltimore from 1999 to 2019. So, John Harbaugh will gain one more person to vouch for him if Alexander ends up joining the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the New York Giants also have their eyes on him, but they are less desperate than before.

As John Harbaugh eyes Miami, Giants line up alternative

The Giants struggled through the 2025 season, finishing with an abysmal 4-13 record. Their defense was at the center of their failure and remained at the bottom of the league in almost all key areas. The franchise didn’t even wait for the season to get over and fired head coach Brian Daboll on November 10. They closed out the season under interim head coach Mike Kafka while searching for answers.

As they head into the offseason, the Giants started eyeing Harbaugh. However, they aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket. While the former Ravens coach remains their top target, they have come up with an “impressive” Plan B.

“Kevin Stefanski indeed described as “very impressive guy” after meetings with Giants FO, ownership & various department heads,” The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor wrote. “But in the wake of the Miami opening, the Giants are said to be “still very confident” they’ll get John Harbaugh in the building next week. We. Shall.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250509_kab_bk4_044

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Kevin Stefanski recently after a terrible 5–12 season. Under Stefanski, the Browns produced a 45–56 regular-season and a 1–2 playoff record. Before serving as the head coach in 2020, he had spent fourteen years with the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants completed their interview with Stefanski on Wednesday. Whether it’s him or Harbaugh, the team is ready for a big revamp this offseason.