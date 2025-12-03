Giants Insider Confirms Storm Is About to Hit Joe Schoen as GM Announces Future Coaching Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Schoen faces end-of-season evaluation amid Giants’ seven-game skid

Ian O’Connor reports franchise likely moving on from Schoen

Young-core rebuild and Kafka’s future add pressure to Schoen’s fate

The New York Giants’ disastrous season is culminating in a front-office reckoning, as General Manager Joe Schoen’s future with the team is now officially under the microscope. The team has been on a seven-game losing streak. Their season is practically over, and it appears that the franchise is already focused on its strategy after the season ends, especially in terms of Schoen’s future.

“Joe Schoen confirmed he will be evaluated again after the season,” American sportswriter Ian O’Connor announced on X. “Nothing he said today makes me think that evaluation will be a very pleasant one. It would be a good idea for his Giants to finish 3-1 against these fellow bad teams.”

According to O’Connor, the Giants won’t rely on Joe Schoen anymore postseason. With John Mara dealing with his illness, it won’t be until January that he decides about the GM’s future. Since he arrived in 2021, Joe Schoen has faced multiple criticisms based on his decisions.

Besides making poor decisions throughout his tenure with the Giants, he was heavily criticized for giving a $160 million contract extension to quarterback Daniel Jones in 2023, affecting the cap space for offensive decisions. There was also the decision to let Saquon Barkley go to the Eagles as a free agent, which raised eyebrows.

Earlier in the season, their head coach, Brian Daboll, was fired, and now the GM’s job is on the line. While things are already a mess, this year has certainly stood out for many. To make things more interesting, Schoen has revealed his full support for new manager Mike Kafka and his plans with the Giants.

Joe Schoen is looking to rebuild the Giants with a young squad

Following the team’s defeat against the New England Patriots on Monday, Schoen spoke to the media, sharing his thoughts about the team. It was the first time since the Giants’ first practice that he spoke to the press. He revealed that he was not focused on his future. Rather, he was there showing how supportive he is of Coach Kafka.

“We’re going to do everything we can right now to support Kafka,” said Joe Schoen to the media. “That’s our primary focus right now: to give Kafka everything he needs to succeed over these next four weeks, support him and his staff at the appropriate time.”

Kafka was hired as the interim coach on November 10, and the remaining games could very well be his interview for a permanent job. Schoen already believes that Kafka will become their head coach in the upcoming season. He also thinks that the squad is filled with young talents who will be crucial.

“I do believe there is a good young core to build around here, and it will be an attractive job for many coaches,” Schoen added. “I’m excited to get that process going, you know, as we move forward.”

In a season where the Giants have struggled to stay afloat, young standouts like Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, and Abdul Carter have been the few bright spots cutting through the noise. Nabers is already pushing past 250 yards, Skattebo has become a reliable all-purpose weapon, and Carter continues to add to his 31-tackle tally.

It’s safe to say that for now, the Giants’ future is still foggy. Joe Schoen will be evaluated, no doubt, and Mike Kafka’s job is hanging on a thin thread. Nonetheless, the GM remains optimistic.

Winning their remaining games would certainly go a long way for the Giants to build toward a better season next year. The Giants will face the Commanders, Vikings, Raiders, and Cowboys in their last four games. It won’t be for a playoff spot, but it can certainly help Kafka and Schoen’s case for a run beyond 2025.