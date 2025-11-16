Interim Giants HC Mike Kafka Punishes Abdul Carter Against Packers for Disciplinary Issues

The newly appointed interim head coach of the New York Giants, Mike Kafka, made a statement before a snap was played against the Green Bay Packers. The Giants’ explosive linebacker, Abdul Carter, was on the sideline early. Another roadblock in what’s been a bumpy rookie campaign.

“Abdul Carter did not play a defensive snap on the #Giants first possession,” Connor Hughes reported. “[Tomon] Fox was in over him. He did play on the punt team. Usually this is a sign of a disciplinary infraction.”

This event has rarely been about how a player plays. It’s been more about accountability. Fox, who is third on the depth chart behind Brian Burns, started ahead of Carter. This move by Kafka looked like a penalty. In fact, this isn’t the first time Carter’s work ethic has come under scrutiny.

Before the 2025 Draft, Bob McGinn’s scouting report revealed some behavioral issues about Carter. One executive called him “a Pro Bowl player” but “not a quality guy.”

“He’s not a great worker,” said another scout. “Plays his a– off on Saturday, but he’s not a great guy during the week because he’s so gifted…He’s a modern, high-maintenance, big-time player.”

For a gifted 22-year-old, those words hang heavy, especially when early-season struggles invite scrutiny.

Carter’s rookie output of 14 solo tackles, half a sack, and a fumble recovery barely resembles the playmaker who wrecked Big Ten offenses at Penn State. In 2024, he had 68 tackles and grabbed 12 sacks. That earned him the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year title and All-American honors.

In the offseason, Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen had called Carter “explosive” and “athletic,” thrilled to mold such rare traits. However, months later, the tone has shifted.

Inside Abdul Carter’s rookie struggles

Carter’s film this season shows flashes of speed and burst, but far too many near-misses. The 22-year-old has had 33 total pressures. He still hasn’t finished the plays the way the Giants need to right now.

However, Bowen insists this isn’t about confidence. The coach sees effort, just not the results yet.

“I don’t think he’s lacking confidence. I think he’s probably a little discouraged,” Bowen said. “Just continue to find ways to utilize him best…where we can put him where he can be most productive and find some production for us.”

The Packers game was supposed to be Carter’s turning point. With star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined by a shoulder injury, Carter was set to make his second career start opposite Burns.

But Kafka didn’t need to bench him long to send a message. It was a classic move, accountability without suspension. If Carter wants to live up to that Micah Parsons comparison, he’ll have to earn back more than just snaps.