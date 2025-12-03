Is Brian Daboll a Strong Candidate For Penn State? Fans Predict Next Coaching Move as Brian Hartline Goes Off the Board 

Penn State just lost its golden ticket. Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, widely considered the crown jewel among the available coordinators, signed up with South Florida to be their new head coach. The move leaves the Nittany Lions’ coaching search in even deeper trouble. No frontrunner, no timeline. But one name keeps surfacing: former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants let go of Daboll after a brutal 2-8 start to the 2025 NFL season. But now he sits atop betting boards alongside BYU’s Kalani Sitake (who rejected Penn State). Daboll’s resume? Five Super Bowl rings throughout his NFL career, Coach of the Year in 2020. OC for Alabama’s 2017 national title team. Feels like a perfect fit.

But it’s his four years with the Buffalo Bills that have turned the most heads. Daboll transformed Bills quarterback Josh Allen from a raw athlete into an MVP candidate. The Bills’ offense jumped to second in the NFL in 2020, averaging 31.3 points per game. That’s elite quarterback development, something Penn State desperately needs. If this wasn’t enough, his family ties also sweeten the pitch.

Daboll’s daughter goes to Penn State, he grew up in Western New York and understands the recruiting process there. He’s also been spotted around Happy Valley several times, including pre-draft meetings with Giants’ linebacker Abdul Carter.

The concerns? His 20-40 record with the Giants, and zero college head coaching experience. Can an NFL coach navigate NIL deals and high school recruiting circuits? His familiarity with Penn State and the Northeast culture has the fans rooting for Daboll to join Penn State, if not as a head coach, then as an offensive coordinator.

The crowd wants Brian Daboll for Penn State

With Brian Hartline out of the equation, the speculation machine cranked into overdrive. Fans immediately connected the dots. One X user asked bluntly: “Now the obvious question… who replaces Hartline? Not just as OC but as WR coach/developer too?” The most common answer from many was simply two words: “Brian Daboll.”

One user looked at the desperate situation Penn State now faces. “Does Penn State have any other choice but to hire Brian Daboll?” This chatter isn’t new. It’s been building for weeks. “Been saying for a while that Brian Daboll is going to get a shout for the Penn State job, the more time passes the more I think it’ll be a reality,” one person posted. But Hartline’s signing with South Florida has turned whispers into predictions. The volume’s up, and the confidence is rising.

Not everyone’s convinced though. Some have floated backup plans alongside Daboll. One user writes, “OC: Brian Daboll, Ken Dorsey, or bring back Chip. WR: promote coach Kee, bring in Santonio Holmes or Michael Thomas.” Others have also tossed out names like Jeff Brohm and Terry Smith. What’s clear? Daboll’s name has shifted from speculation to expectation now.

Brian Daboll represents a high-risk high-reward bet for Penn State. Elite QB development, NFL credibility, but zero college head coaching reps. Whether athletic director Pat Kraft shares the fanbase’s growing conviction remains the biggest question. For now, Daboll’s phone might be the hottest line in Happy Valley.