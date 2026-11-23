Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt’s fun banter reminded Nantz of his previous mistake, which almost left his wrist broken, and why he vows not to repeat it. After Cam Skattebo brought back his famous backflip celebration against the Jaguars, Jim Nantz had a crazy idea for J.J. Watt.

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“I think it’s really magnanimous that my partner, since Cam Skattebo has said he’s retired, the backflip, if he gets in the endzone, when he gets in the endzone, J.J., we’re going to cut to the booth, J.J.’s going to do the backflip. J.J. probably could do a backflip,” Jim Nantz said during the CBS Sports broadcast.

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“You peanut punched, I think we need to see a backflip from you,” J.J. Watt replied.

But remembering what happened during his previous attempt, Nantz clearly denied the idea, saying, “I’ve learned my lesson.”

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Nantz’s refusal stemmed from his October 18 peanut-punch injury, when he nearly broke his wrist attempting the defensive move on Watt. During the October 18 Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game, J.J. Watt demonstrated how defenders punch the ball out of an opponent’s hands to force a fumble. He then asked Jim Nantz to try the move on him. Nantz punched the ball as hard as he could, but Watt held on without letting it go.

The attempt hurt Nantz’s wrist, and he joked on air, “I think I just broke my wrist.” Later, speaking to Front Office Sports, he explained how he actually felt.

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“You saw it; I gave it everything I had,” Nantz said. “All of a sudden I felt the shooting pain go right from my wrist to my elbow and then into my shoulder. I thought, “Man, my whole right side, it’s just kind of gone limp.” I made the remark on the air, “I think I just broke my wrist.” But it went away. It faded as the game went on.”

The conversation came after Cam Skattebo decided to stop doing his famous backflip celebration after seeing Aidan Hutchinson tear his ACL while jumping in celebration after a sack against the Patriots. Watching Hutchinson suffer a serious injury made Skattebo realize that even a celebration could lead to a major injury.

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“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo said to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “I’m saying yeah. Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

However, Skattebo later explained why he brought the celebration back.

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“I kind of thought about it; I wanted to give one last one to my fans. But at the end of the day, when the energy calls for it, man, and I got to bring the juice to my team, and when I backflip, it brings juice to these guys,” Skattebo told reporters after the game.

“It shows them how much I care. I play with my heart and soul in this game. I care about everybody on this team. I play as hard as I possibly can every single snap, and when the energy is needed and is called for, it’s second nature, so it’s hard to hold back from.”

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The excitement makes sense. In the fourth quarter, Skattebo ran 5 yards to get a first down, helping the Giants secure their 23–18 win. With less than two minutes left, he celebrated by doing his famous backflip. Head coach John Harbaugh was surprised by the celebration and was seen reacting with a “wow” on the sidelines.

For now, no one seems ready to take over Cam Skattebo’s iconic backflip. But let’s wait and see whether that really was his last one.