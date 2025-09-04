Jameis Winston Told to Switch Sides After Brutal Reality Check as Brian Daboll Snubbed Giants QB

The New York Giants have made a bold call: rookie Jaxson Dart over veteran Jameis Winston on the depth chart. Back in April, Brian Daboll locked in Russell Wilson as the starter for 2025. Now the Giants have released their first lineup ahead of Sunday’s opener, and it was Dart who got the QB2 spot, leaving Winston sliding down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The decision shows just how much Daboll trusts his 22-year-old rookie. In case Wilson takes a hit against Washington, the coach has more faith in Dart than Winston. And honestly, Dart’s preseason numbers back that up. Across three games, he went 32-of-47 (68.1%) for 372 yards, threw three touchdowns, and even added a rushing score. Those numbers make the choice a little easier to understand.

Still, not everyone agrees that this is the right move. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News believes the Giants have been unfair to Jameis Winston from the very start. He pointed out that early camp reps told the story, with Winston stuck on the side with Wilson while Dart shadowed the veteran and picked up trust along the way. When the host Josina asked Pat, Have the giants been fair to Winston, Pat came out all guns blazing, “No, not at all from the jump? It interested me how they were splitting the reps and from the jump of training camp. Dart was over with Devito on one side, while Winston was over with Russell Wilson, the two veterans together. But the second we got into the summer, it was Dart, you know, in the hip pocket of Russell Wilson, and Jameis’ reps never reflected that he had any chance of competing. Really, for much of anything in this quarterback room. I would honestly say just seeing in Clarence that Jaxson Dart is more quarterback 1B on this roster than he is quarterback two based on their usage.” Stating that they always set up Winston for failure. To Leonard, the usage patterns showed Winston never truly had a chance to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He summed it perfectly, suggesting “I don’t think the Giants honestly trust Jameis Winston as a player because they haven’t shown trust in him on the field.” Talking further on the topic, Josina, the host, suggested that he should go back to New Orleans. Clarence Hill from AllCityDLLS.com on the podcast suggested that “Let’s be honest. Jameis should be the starting quarterback in New Orleans. He embraced that city, that the city loves him, they have no quarterback, he should be the starting quarterback in New Orleans.” That’s a great reality check for Winston. Should he go back to familiar territory by asking for a trade or stay back and see what the future holds for him?

But the big question is, do the saints want him back? If you look at New Orleans, Spencer Rattler is currently the QB1, with Tyler Shough as backup and Jake Haener as emergency QB. Rattler’s preseason line was solid — 30-of-43 (69.8%) for 295 yards and a touchdown. Shough matched him with 333 yards, a score, and a rushing TD. After announcing the QB1 Kellen Moore was very clear about the QB room. “That’s the important thing, guys. We’re not getting into this QB debate throughout the season,” Moore said. “Spencer’s our starting quarterback. Tyler’s gonna keep developing.” S looks like Winston might not have a chance at the Saints as well.

AD

Jameis Winston’s 16 touchdowns across 11 games with Pittsburgh last season, and you see why he deserves another chance. At 36, Winston could still flash his early-career magic, but maybe not in New York. So the question is clear — does Winston stay with the Giants in a fading role, or does he take a shot with other teams where he might actually get the ball?

Jaxson Dart might not be too far behind Russell Wilson

Naming Jaxson Dart as QB2 behind Russell Wilson hasn’t settled the chatter in Big Blue’s backyard. Some believe the rookie deserves more than just holding a clipboard. While Wilson carries the résumé of a 10-time Pro Bowler, at 36, his legs don’t move quite like they used to. And CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier sees this as an opportunity.

He said he’d “be very surprised if Brian Daboll and the Giants do NOT have packages designed for Jaxson Dart. Why wouldn’t he? If DCs spend all week planning for a QB, nothing like Dart in Russ, it can catch them off guard when they swap in Dart, go no huddle/tempo, spread/empty, RPO, quick game, etc vs the under center offense with Russ.” The point is simple — using Dart could inject unpredictability that defenses wouldn’t prepare for.

However, using Dart in spot plays carries risks. Every snap increases injury chances and could fuel QB controversy whispers in New York. It could tighten the screws on Daboll, as ownership already expects results this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On top of that, the Giants have spent the whole offseason prepping Wilson to lead the charge. The veteran is looking to revive his career, starting against the Commanders. He can still launch the deep ball and attack the seams, a skill that could unlock new dimensions in the Giants’ passing game.

In the end, Wilson’s comeback hinges on having a clear runway. For Daboll, keeping Dart in the shadows for now might be the smarter play, giving the rookie valuable time to learn while the veteran takes the heat.