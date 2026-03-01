Jameis Winston’s Surprise Grand Prix Role Revealed After Giants QB’s Inspiring Message to Dennis Hauger

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0102

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0102

Essentials Inside The Story Firestone Grand Prix announces Winston’s special role at St. Pete

Before the race, Winston hyped Norwegian rookie Dennis Hauger

Hauger was crowned as the 2025 Indy NXT champion

Jameis Winston has never been one to stay in a single lane. This weekend in St. Petersburg, the New York Giants quarterback showed up somewhere nobody saw him coming. And trading the gridiron for the starting grid, he didn’t just show up; he made noise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jaboo in the house,” the Firestone Grand Prix’s official Instagram announced. “We are pleased to announce Jameis Winston (@jabowins) as the Honorary Starter for the 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He will wave the green flag to kick off the new NTT @indycar Series Season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Honorary Starter, he will kick off one of motorsport’s most iconic moments: the drop of the green flag that sends cars thundering toward Turn 1 on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit that temporarily swallows downtown St. Pete. For a quarterback whose career arc has swung from Heisman Trophy to trade rumors and back to NFL starter, the role fits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firestone Grand Prix (@gpstpete) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, sports-to-motorsport crossovers happen every year, but Winston brings something different. His unfiltered, high-voltage energy will completely change the atmosphere at the track. The Firestone GP draws an estimated 200,000 fans over the course of the weekend. Winston showing up in that environment to kick things off feels like an event in itself.

But Winston didn’t just show up to wave a flag. Before the engines fired, IndyCar on Fox caught him pulling aside Norwegian rookie Dennis Hauger for a pep talk that quickly went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Jameis Winston’s voice finds Dennis Hauger

Hauger was standing in front of his No. 19 Honda, his Dale Coyne Racing crew around him, cameras and microphones from the media closing in tight. It was one of those raw, pre-race moments: charged and completely unscripted.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Winston stepped in, under an umbrella against the Florida sun, locked eyes with the 22-year-old dubbed the “Norwegian Nightmare.” Winston then delivered a message that felt like a quarterback addressing his offense before the two-minute drill.

“Age ain’t nothing but a number. You were built for this moment,” Winston said. “Look at your team. Everybody that’s helped you get to this point is intentional. It’s the reason that you’re here right now, right? So I don’t care if this is your first race on this market. I don’t care if you’re a rookie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0104

“Who cares about rookies, right?” Winston asked before delivering the inspiration. “You have put in the work. Your dedication is going to allow you to be your very best today. You better believe that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauger, smiling, took it in with a nod before replying: “That’s good words. Thanks, man. Now we got to go and do it.”

But Jameis Winston wasn’t done.

“It’s about execution, right?” Winston asked before continuing. “Your choices and decisions are going to get you where you need to be. You wake up looking like your parents, but you die looking like your choices and decisions. So make a decision to go out there and execute today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauger, who qualified P3 on his IndyCar debut weekend, enters 2026 as the first Norwegian driver in the NTT IndyCar Series in 109 years. He dominated the 2025 Indy NXT championship with 6 wins and multiple poles, winning the title by a considerable margin over Caio Collet.

Now, he faces the pressure on St. Petersburg’s street circuit: 100 laps, 14 turns, and zero margin for errors.

Winston’s green flag will now launch more than a race in St. Pete. This latest move sparks a broader conversation about veterans lifting the next generation across sports and industries. For Hauger, the real challenge is execution. For Winston, it’s further proof that his most valuable asset has never been his arm. It’s his voice.