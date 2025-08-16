Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie & Ciara’s Advice to Couples After Getting Called Out by Kids

Life’s just one big adventure for NFL power couple, Ciara and Russell Wilson. A little while ago, they turned NYC’s freezing temperatures into their personal romantic movie set, bundling up in matching puffer jackets for intimate strolls through the city. Their cozy date nights followed family time with son Future at the big game, showing how they balance couple time with parenting duties. After nearly a decade of marriage, they’ve mastered keeping the spark alive. Now, Ciara’s ready to spill their dating life secrets.

Ciara Wilson dropped the blueprint for lasting love during her chat with Kylie Kelce on “Not Gonna Lie,” revealing the simple secret that has kept her marriage to Russell Wilson rock-solid for nearly a decade. While juggling four kids, demanding careers, and endless family obligations, the power couple discovered one non-negotiable rule that changes everything. “Traditionally, since day one, since we were in each other’s lives, every Friday night we do date night,” Ciara explained to Kelce. The routine became sacred territory in their relationship, creating a weekly anchor that keeps them connected despite life’s chaos. She described counting their date nights over the years with genuine sweetness, calling it “so cute” how they’ve maintained this tradition without fail.

The intentionality behind their Friday nights goes deeper than dinner reservations. “You think about that intentionality, right? Like you have to,” Ciara emphasized, acknowledging how easy it becomes for couples to drift apart without deliberate effort. As a devoted mother, she admits struggling with the constant pull toward her children’s needs. “I’m one of those moms… when I hear my baby’s voices, my heart gets weak. If I’m around the corner, I’m like, ‘Oh, I need to go touch them or hold them or feel them,’” she confessed. That maternal instinct creates a beautiful challenge—balancing overwhelming love for her kids with nurturing her marriage.

Ciara’s perspective on motherhood paints the daily reality perfectly: “We have to take care of us, right, as women and moms, because literally you are like an octopus every day of your life.” The octopus metaphor captures how mothers extend themselves in every direction, meeting everyone else’s needs while sometimes forgetting their own. “But also, like you said, the husband and wife, the mommy and daddy time is important, too, right? And there’s something really magical about taking care of that part, being able to just be with each other. Not forgetting to do that, ’cause it’s easy to forget to do that with our precious babies,” she continued.

Communication anchors their foundation beyond scheduled date nights. Ciara credits Russell’s quarterback leadership skills for strengthening their partnership, noting how his natural teamwork abilities translate directly into marriage success. “I feel like there’s nothing I can’t go to him about… even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we’re going to make it on the other side,” she revealed during an Apple Music interview. Their marriage operates on one fundamental principle: never going to bed angry, combined with weekly intentional pauses that reaffirm their commitment to each other above all else.

When Kylie and Ciara finished swapping strategies about getting called out by demanding kids, the conversation naturally shifted gears. That’s when these NFL wives discovered their shared hatred for one particular team that unites enemies across conference lines.

Ciara Wilson and Kylie Kelce unite over one powerful enemy

Kylie Kelce found instant common ground with Ciara Wilson during their “Not Gonna Lie” podcast conversation, and it had nothing to do with Grammy awards or touchdown passes. The wives of NFL stars discovered their shared passion for despising the Dallas Cowboys, creating an immediate bond that transcended team loyalties. Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, joined the New York Giants this offseason, while Kylie’s husband, Jason Kelce, spent his entire career terrorizing Cowboys fans with the Philadelphia Eagles. That divisional hatred runs deep in the NFC East, and Ciara quickly embraced her new role as a Cowboys critic.

“I can see eye to eye with New York supporters because we can collectively dislike the Cowboys together,” Ciara explained to Kelce, who immediately validated her sentiment. “That’s big facts,” Kelce replied, recognizing a fellow Cowboys hater when she heard one. Ciara acknowledged her learning curve in New York sports culture but understood the basics perfectly. “I mean, I’m learning the territory wherever I am. And obviously that blue and silver and white team is definitely a good history there,” she said, referencing the legendary Giants-Cowboys rivalry that began in 1960.

The rivalry gets its first test of 2025 on 14 September when New York hosts Dallas, giving Ciara her first chance to experience the Cowboys-hatred firsthand.