Jaxson Dart All but Welcomes Injuries With a Strong Statement on His Play Style

The New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart just returned to the field after spending some time off due to his concussion protocol. However, he showed no signs of slowing down during the game against the New England Patriots. He had the same sentiment even after taking a tough hit from Christian Ellis.

Speaking of the injury scare, he clarified that he isn’t too worried about it.

“This is football. I’m going to get hit … We’re not playing soccer,” he said.

“I’m going to keep playing aggressive. Hopefully everyone can take a second to watch my tape going back to HS and realize that this is not a shock. I play the game aggressively,” he said.

What’s really worrying here is that the QB has no plans to change his playing style. And if he sticks to that, it could easily put him at higher risk for more injuries. The New York Giants were understandably frustrated after watching Dart absorb a massive hit.

The Giants players immediately jumped in to defend their QB, which led to a slight scuffle. However, after the game, officials ruled the hit clean. While Elliss explained that he was simply playing within the rules, Dart also assured that he had no problem with the approach.

“Guy made a good hit,” he said.

Coming back to Dart’s playing style, the Giants have been trying to avoid these situations. Reports have suggested that the team has been pushing hard for their QB1 to adjust his playing style, especially when it comes to scrambling and taking off on runs. The team feels that relying on scrambling won’t help him in the pro league, and it also leaves him wide open to unnecessary injuries.

As per Jordan Raanan, the Giants even went as far as removing designed runs from the playbook to keep him out of harm’s way. They’re clearly trying to protect their quarterback, but whether he’ll actually change the way he plays is a whole different question.

Dart has dealt with concussion scares throughout the season, and losing him would be a major hurdle for a team already sitting at fourth in the NFC with a 2-11 record. Unfortunately, it seems the Giants’ coach is also leaning on Dart’s plan.

Mike Kafka seemed to warn the fans

Dart’s health has become a recurring concern after undergoing four concussion evaluations. And interim head coach Mike Kafka didn’t ease those worries when asked about Dart’s latest collision.

“Listen, Jaxson’s an aggressive football player. He’s on the sideline — he’s trying to get himself out of bounds [and] takes the hit. He bounced up; he’s a tough kid. Obviously don’t want him to take any hits that are unnecessary, but he was working his way out of bounds,” he told the reporters.

The Giants have already watched him miss games due to concussions, and every new collision raises the possibility of another absence. For a team struggling with a seven-game losing streak, this isn’t an ideal situation. Moreover, if he continues to take such hits, there’s a possibility that it could lead to an even bigger or long-term health concern. It seems Dart must change his playing style.

If not, it would be difficult for the QB to avoid such hits and possible injuries.