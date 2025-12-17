Giants’ Jaxson Dart Announces Move Away From New York as Russell Wilson’s Anger Mounts

Essentials Inside The Story Jaxson Dart’s off-field announcement lands during a quiet Giants week, with timing drawing internal attention.

Injury concerns and outside voices complicate how the Giants handle Dart as the season winds down.

Russell Wilson’s message and past peak numbers resurface as his role shrinks in New York.

Jaxson Dart is moving away. No, he isn’t leaving the New York Giants; he just has holiday plans. Though the Ole Miss alum’s debut with the Giants was impressive individually, he still couldn’t translate it into many wins. So before the year ends, he’s decided to do some good. And fortunately for Big Blue, which doesn’t have a game scheduled for December 22, its new starter can afford to be away from the city.

The rookie quarterback will be in New Jersey for Christmas, as he will be featured at a special holiday charity event, Dart the Hall, at Redd’s Restaurant. Hosted by D1 All Access, the event will have festive fun, meet-and-greets, and support local youth. The Giants starter shared an Instagram post, asking fans to tune in for a great cause.

“Join me on Monday for Dart the Halls Holiday Experience hosted by @d1allaccess as we bring the community together for a great cause,” read the caption. “All proceeds will help provide gifts and holiday experiences for underserved youth. Ticket link in bio. Can’t wait to see you all there!”

Even though the Giants don’t have a game on December 21, they are hosting the Minnesota Vikings for Week 16 the day prior. Perhaps the team should listen to franchise legend David Tyree and sit the rookie due to injury risks.

Just recently, in Week 15, Dart had to be helped off the field by trainers after taking a hit in the fourth quarter, giving everyone a concussion scare. With the season already lost, there’s no necessity to keep Dart as the starter; that’s why Tyree has advocated for backup Jameis Winston to handle starting duties over the remaining three games. However, the Giants also have another quarterback—Russell Wilson.

The 37-year-old veteran was benched for rookie Dart following a 0-3 start to 2025. Currently, he’s QB3 on the Giants’ depth chart, and that seems to be vexing Wilson to the core. With no plans to retire anytime soon, Wilson recently responded to a fan’s X post, reminiscing about his prime and vowing to reclaim that elite form.

“Man… I gotta get back to Ballin’ & being Me,” Wilson wrote on X. “Back to my First 10. It’s time. Time to go Dark.”

The timing of the message, posted after being benched and buried on the depth chart, made clear it was frustration talking, not just self-belief.

A few weeks ago, Wilson expressed the same confidence in his abilities, dismissing any speculations whatsoever concerning his retirement. He highlighted his Week 2 performance as evidence, where he racked up 450 yards and three touchdowns, even though it didn’t end in a victory. But is he leaving New York?

Russell Wilson faces an uncertain future

Veteran Russell Wilson was former HC Brian Daboll’s choice; however, the experiment failed, marked by a three-game losing streak. He signed a one-year contract with the team, which means he’ll be entering free agency in 2026. So, he will likely look for another home to prove his capabilities and retire with one last hurrah. Jordan Raanan of ESPN believes:

“[Russell Wilson] still seems like a quarterback intent on playing more.”

There aren’t any teams linked with the quarterback yet. However, even if nothing pans out, the future Hall of Fame might have alternative career options ready. His recent appearances on CBS’s “NFL TODAY” and ESPN made quite the headlines, and he enjoyed talking football, especially from a quarterback’s perspective. Yet, he clarified that he didn’t come to New York to join the broadcasting booth.

“I came here because it was an opportunity to win,” said the veteran QB. “I wanted to win, and now, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that this year as a team. It’s been a tough year in that way. But there’s been a lot of amazing guys in this locker room that I thoroughly enjoy in terms of friendships and relationships and teammates.”

At the moment, football is Wilson’s priority. No matter how long he has fancied broadcasting, he isn’t thinking about life beyond the field yet. It feels like a long shot for him to return to the Giants, especially under the new head coach regime and Jaxson Dart’s impressive performance. Wilson may have to weigh his choices once the season officially comes to an end; perhaps he might actually switch to broadcasting.