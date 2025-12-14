Jaxson Dart Confirms Stance Against NFL Officiating After Mike Kafka’s Clear Statement

The adamant nature of rookie Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart perhaps showed up again in the Week 15 game against the Commanders. He got hit in the fourth quarter, and the team sent him out without taking any further risk. The signal caller later revealed that he was surprised.

“I tried to put a little trick pass on it. They did a good job covering it, so (I) didn’t want to make a bad play worse by forcing the ball,” Dart said in the post-game conference. “So just trying to get back to the end of scrimmage. I’m not really sure what the reason was I had to come out of the game. Just really, it was weird. I don’t understand.”

At 11:38 in the fourth quarter, the Giants were down by 15 points, 29-14. On the Washington 1st & goal line, Jaxson Dart tried to run into the end zone. But defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman took him down to the ground for a loss of one yard. The referee sent him to the sideline to be checked for a concussion.

Dart even cleared that this wasn’t the first time of being sent out to be checked, but he was surprised as this wasn’t a big hit.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka revealed his stance on Dart’s playing style, saying everything is good.

“We’re not going to change much in terms of how we play the game,” Kafka said.

This is a developing story…stay tuned.

