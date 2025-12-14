brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Jaxson Dart Confirms Stance Against NFL Officiating After Mike Kafka’s Clear Statement

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 14, 2025 | 6:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Jaxson Dart Confirms Stance Against NFL Officiating After Mike Kafka’s Clear Statement

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 14, 2025 | 6:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The adamant nature of rookie Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart perhaps showed up again in the Week 15 game against the Commanders. He got hit in the fourth quarter, and the team sent him out without taking any further risk. The signal caller later revealed that he was surprised.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I tried to put a little trick pass on it. They did a good job covering it, so (I) didn’t want to make a bad play worse by forcing the ball,” Dart said in the post-game conference. “So just trying to get back to the end of scrimmage. I’m not really sure what the reason was I had to come out of the game. Just really, it was weird. I don’t understand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At 11:38 in the fourth quarter, the Giants were down by 15 points, 29-14. On the Washington 1st & goal line, Jaxson Dart tried to run into the end zone. But defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman took him down to the ground for a loss of one yard. The referee sent him to the sideline to be checked for a concussion.

Dart even cleared that this wasn’t the first time of being sent out to be checked, but he was surprised as this wasn’t a big hit.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka revealed his stance on Dart’s playing style, saying everything is good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not going to change much in terms of how we play the game,” Kafka said.

This is a developing story…stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved