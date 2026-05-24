Jaxson Dart Didn’t Bother Taking Giants Approval Before Joining President’s Rally in NY, Says Reporter

The New York Giants quarterback, Jaxson Dart, is making headlines for appearing at a high-profile political rally in New York. The unexpected appearance at the rally, where the U.S. President was also present, according to a source, came without the approval of the New York Giants organisation. While the franchise has not yet commented on the situation, it has definitely sparked conversation about the QB’s political inclination towards a particular party.

“Dart did not come to the Giants for approval after he received the invitation from Trump’s camp. The Giants did not know this was going down until about 30 minutes before Dart hit the stage,” Paul Schwartz wrote on NY Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political rally was in support of New York congressman Mike Lawler at Rockland Community College. Dart took the stage inside the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET to introduce the U.S President before his speech.

“Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Dart said while encouraging the crowd to join a “Go Big Blue” chant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His appearance immediately sparked debate, especially after bringing the Giants into a political setting.

“This was a misstep by Dart, in the eyes of the Giants,” Schwartz wrote. “This was not a Giants pep rally. There was no need for him to interject anything about his team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Dart has not publicly addressed the backlash or his support for the President. However, this could affect the franchise in one way or another due to the huge roster of players on the team.

Schwartz noted that “the adoration he has felt as the starting quarterback of the New York Football Giants would get fractured by some degree by such an outward display of partisanship” and possibly even create tension inside the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few of Dart’s teammates have already expressed their thoughts on him being present at the rally.

Abdul Carter clears the air around the Jaxson Dart situation

The fallout from Jaxson Dart’s rally appearance did not take long to become a major talking point around the NFL. Almost immediately, people around the league started wondering whether the moment could create tension inside the New York Giants locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the strongest reactions came from veteran NFL writer Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

“Giants’ starting QB just divided his locker room,” Volin posted bluntly on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

His stance came after Abdul Carter publicly questioned his own quarterback after clips from the rally began spreading online. Clearly shocked by what he saw, Carter reposted the video with a sarcastic comment that quickly went viral.

“Thought this s–t was AI; what are we doing, man?” Carter wrote.

After the backlash and the rampant speculations intensified, Carter eventually tried to put out the fire and clarify that there wasn’t any issue at all with either him or Dart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Me and JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men,” Carter posted later. “Y’all can keep y’all narratives.”

Not everyone bought into the idea that the locker room was falling apart. Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor stepped in and pushed back Volin’s comments about a locker room divide.

“Locker Room is fine,” Eluemunor wrote. “Focus on New England.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Darius Slayton also defended Dart online after false accusations started circulating that the quarterback had made a racist comment.

For now, the Giants organization has remained silent publicly. Still, as reactions continue to pour in across social media and opinions grow increasingly divided, the attention surrounding Dart has raised questions about how the team might address the situation ahead of the minicamp.