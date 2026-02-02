Giants’ Jaxson Dart Doubles Down on Criticism Against Play Style After Drawing Inspiration From Patrick Mahomes

Essentials Inside The Story Jaxson Dart logged 9 rushing touchdowns despite missing time.

Patrick Mahomes’ physical rushing mirrors Dart’s on-field tendencies.

Sack totals and concussion history remain central to Dart’s profile.

Jaxson Dart will continue his aggressive play style, regardless of people’s opinions. Despite people questioning and criticizing Dart’s rough and physical play style, the quarterback won’t back down from it. In his latest interview with the Associated Press, he clarified his stance, putting all the criticisms to rest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I play this game a way that I feel like I’m fearless,” said Jaxson Dart to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, via YouTube. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win… I’m gonna play the game that I played my whole entire life that’s gotten me this point.”

He further continued, “I’m not gonna change the way that I play just to satisfy somebody’s opinion. I think that when you also look at the grand scheme to things, in the last four or five years, I’ve only missed two games. So, when people have the availability conversation, I feel like at the same time I want to say just look at my track record.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rookie has an aggressive and high-contact play style. He launches himself into the opponent’s defense to get that extra yard for his team. This type of play style leaves a lot of ground for injuries, especially concussions. Coincidentally, Dart did sustain a concussion against the Chicago Bears on November 9. It took him out for two weeks.

However, the quarterback is not ready to give up on his play style. He learned how “to be smart” in different situations, believing that he has “gotten a lot better throughout the whole entire season.”

His methods are rough, but they prove effective. He has a 5.7 Y/A in 86 attempts and scored 9 rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, the aggressive play style also has its flaws. Opponents have sacked him 35 times this season due to his high-contact method and his tendency to get into pockets. It resulted in a loss of 152 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite it, he is confident in himself and his style. The style is not exclusive to him. There are other elite quarterbacks from whom he drew inspiration.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes also has an aggressive approach to the game

While people chose to criticize Jaxson Dart for his play style, he is not the only quarterback in the league who adopted the high-contact play style.

“I watch quarterbacks who play kind of like me around the league,” said Jaxson Dart. “I watched how Josh Allen plays. I watch how Patrick Mahomes plays. They take hits, too, so I’m not an anomaly here.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 reacts in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251102_kdn_bk3_562

For the last four seasons, Mahomes has at least 5.2 Y/A on the ground. He, too, has a habit of getting into pockets, despite the D-line surrounding him. During the 2024 season, the two-time All-Pro literally shoved down the 49ers‘ Malik Mustapha to reach the end zone, showcasing that he is not afraid to get physical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same goes for Josh Allen, who has a tendency to rush to the goal when under the 10-yard line. He did it during the Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moreover, a quarterback getting hit is nothing new in the NFL. It is a body contact game, so there’s always going to be some risk involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not playing soccer out here,” said Dart. “You’re going to get hit. Things happen. It’s just part of the game.”

With Dart sticking to his rules, it will be interesting to see how he plays under the new HC, John Harbaugh. Harbaugh has coached Lamar Jackson, who is regarded as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Besides his throwing abilities, Jackson remains the only QB with 1000+ rushing yards in consecutive seasons (2019, 2020). Dart has already showcased his rushing ability; maybe he, too, is headed the dual-threat way.