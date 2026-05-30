Jaxson Dart Forced to Make a Big Social Media Decision as Giants QB Addresses Locker Room Drama

Essentials Inside The Story QB Jaxson Dart faced intense public scrutiny after attending a Republican rally in New York

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter publicly criticized Dart's actions on his social media

Since then, the Giants have discussed the importance of keeping these frustrations internal

Last week turned out to be a challenging time for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, as his decision to attend a Republican rally in New York led to a massive wave of scrutiny for the youngster. Furthermore, the criticism towards the Giants’ signal-caller hasn’t been limited to just fans, as his teammate and Giants linebacker Abdul Carter also called out Dart on social media. Although Carter took down the post later, the damage was already done.

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“Giants star Jaxson Dart has been forced to shut off the comments on his latest IG posts because they were filled with vile comments about him,” ML Football confirmed on X. “Dart introduced President Trump at a rally and has received many threats on social media 😳.”

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Coming off a highly productive rookie season, posting 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns with 487 yards and nine touchdowns rushing, Jaxson Dart was gearing up for a crucial 2026 season, especially after the Giants hired John Harbaugh as the new head coach.

However, Jaxson Dart made headlines after introducing President Donald Trump at his rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York. The QB took the stage and addressed Giant fans before starting a “Go Big Blue” chant. Furthermore, the Giants signal-caller expressed honor and privilege at being a part of the rally as he introduced the President ahead of his speech.

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“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump,” Dart said.

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Following the event, Abdul Carter wasn’t happy about Dart’s decision and took out his frustrations on social media. Writing on X over the weekend, Carter posted, “Thought this s*** was AI, what we doing man.”

But Carter’s comments faced backlash from several fans and NFL veterans, including Breiden Fehoko and Boomer Esiason.

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“Abdul Carter is an idiot,” wrote Breiden Fehoko on X. “It don’t matter what political beliefs you believe in you don’t call out a teammate publicly for his beliefs. Out of all people to talk.”

Meanwhile, Boomer Esiason added, “This was a real error on the part of Abdul Carter. Not on the part of Jaxson Dart,” the former QB said said. “Jaxson Dart was asked to do something. To introduce the President of the United States. How many people get an opportunity to do something like that?”

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And while the outsider comments and Abdul Carter’s public frustration seemed to threaten harmony in the Giants’ locker room, the team held a meeting addressing the issue, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The reports further revealed that Dart addressed his decision, while the Giants locker room emphasized the importance of keeping things “internal” and not airing frustrations publicly.

Following the meeting, Carter took to X and confirmed that he and Dart were on “good” terms, while veteran offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor also posted that the “locker room is fine.”

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Jaxson Dart issues statement about the Donald Trump controversy

During his press conference after the team’s recent OTA, Jaxson Dart addressed his decision to attend the Republican rally and issued further clarification regarding his decision to introduce the POTUS at the rally. The 23-year-old started his media addresses by highlighting his love for the USA before sharing about his uncles, who have retired from the Air Force Academy, and his great-grandfather, who served as the Secretary of the Treasury.

“I also understand in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic. I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility,” Dart said. “It’s under a limelight, under a microscope, and there’s a lot that comes with that, and it’s been something that I’ve embraced.”

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He then addressed the impact of his actions on the locker room by highlighting how his teammates have different political, religious, and personal beliefs before expressing gratitude about having an opportunity to work in “a melting pot of people from everywhere.”

“I think that the connections that we build are special because we’re able to have vulnerable conversations,” Dart added. “We’re able to learn from each other, to support each other irrespective of the color of our skin, and we have a real brotherhood.”