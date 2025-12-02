Jaxson Dart Gets Striking Retirement Prediction as Troy Aikman Worried for Giants QB

Jaxson Dart’s dual-threat style makes him very unpredictable. But the same style has also put him in danger. He takes too many hits. He has already dealt with concussion concerns. And now, one former NFL star thinks the constant contact could push Dart toward an early retirement.

The concerns grew louder after the recent game. Dart again took off and again got crushed. And soon after that, Shannon Sharpe went on X to post his take.

“At this rate Dart has about 2 more yrs in the NFL. You can not take those types of hits as player. Let alone a qb. #MONDAYNIGHTFOOTBALL #GiantsPats.”

Dart tried to make something out of nothing on a 2nd-and-13. He broke the pocket and sprinted toward the sticks. But Patriots linebacker Christian Ellis read it clean. Ellis met him a yard short and delivered a brutal hit. The whole stadium froze. Fortunately, Dart bounced right back up. He acted like nothing had happened.

Yet, a scuffle broke out around him. Giants teammates rushed in, angry and protective. The fight showed how much the locker room cares about him. But it also showed how risky this style has become. This is not the situation you want for a young star who hopes to lead the Giants for years.

And that is why NFL legend Troy Aikman sounded worried on live TV. He shared his advice about Dart, hoping the kid learns to protect himself before it is too late. The Giants need their franchise quarterback. Aikman just wants to make sure Dart stays on the field long enough to become one.

Troy Aikman wants Jaxson Dart to take care of himself

On the Monday Night Football set, Troy Aikman made his point clear. He told Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce, and the MNF crew that Jaxson Dart must start protecting himself. Aikman loved the energy the young quarterback brings and even said he was excited to watch him play. But he also hinted that the same style creates real danger.

“I’m worried about him,” Aikman continued. “He cannot continue, and he knows that, continue to (take hits).”

Van Pelt jumped in and asked if Dart truly understands the risk. Aikman believed he does but also described him as “a little hardheaded.” That moment said a lot. It showed Aikman’s respect for Dart’s toughness but also his fear that pride might get in the way of longevity.

After that, Aikman broke down why the situation is complicated. He said there is a level of fearlessness every top quarterback needs. He pointed out that Dart’s style is a big part of why he has been successful in the Big Apple. Still, he felt Dart must adjust, and he offered advice rooted in his own experience.

“When the game’s on the line, you got to go do what you got to do,” Aikman said. “But when the game’s not on the line, he just has to be able to protect himself a little better than he has. I love the toughness. I love the grit that he shows. But it doesn’t help anybody if he’s not out there able to play.”

So, he praised Dart’s grit but warned that none of it matters if the Giants lose their franchise quarterback to preventable hits.