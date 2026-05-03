Jaxson Dart Is “Pumped and Fired Up” After Giants First-Round Pick Says He Is Willing to Die for Him

The New York Giants‘ tenth-overall pick, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, turned heads after his ‘I will die for him’ comment about QB1 Jaxson Dart. Not long after, Dart returned the love in his own way. The Giants’ QB1 matched that same energy, showing just as much passion and backing for his new teammate as Mauigoa had shown for him.

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“I’m pumped,” Jaxson Dart said during an interview with Sports Illustrated. “He fired me. But that’s exactly what you want. That’s the kind of player that I want to play for. And I think that he’s an amazing addition to our team. You know, just his physicality is toughness, along with all of his intangibles. He brings to the table. It’s going to be awesome for us.”

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The bond between the two players stems from a shared aggressive mindset and a mutual goal to revitalise the Giants’ offensive performance.

In exact words, Mauigoa had said, “Man, I’m ready to die for you. Man. I know a lot of things have happened. Bro, but I’m ready to die for you. Bro,”

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While many deemed these words too extreme, Francis Mauigoa has proven his worth in protecting his quarterback. Three years at right tackle for the Hurricanes (2,801 snaps), Mauigoa allowed just 15 pressures and two sacks in 2025. In total, he allowed 57 pressures and eight sacks throughout his college career, while committing 21 penalties. He was also a consensus All-American in 2025 and a second-team All-ACC selection in 2024.

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With these stellar numbers, it’s clear that the Giants have found their right tackle for the future, and his charged-up reaction towards playing for Jaxson Dart makes it clear Francis Mauigoa is here to stay. The two have already begun bonding off the field; Mauigoa noted that Dart is a humble kid who loves fishing, and they plan to get out on the water together soon.

However, Mauigoa isn’t the only new acquisition who is excited to play with Dart, as former Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard also shared a similar sentiment when asked about the Giants QB1.

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Patrick Ricard highlights Jaxson Dart’s impact in the locker room

With the Giants bringing in John Harbaugh as their new head coach, it was expected for the NFL veteran to bring several of his former players to ensure his plans are aptly executed with his new team. The Giants signed four players from the Ravens during the initial phase of NFL free agency.

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Defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, who agreed to terms when the NFL’s free agency period began. Then the Big Blue completed the blockbuster signing of tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year deal worth $40 million.

Soon the Giants also brought in another Harbaugh favorite by acquiring fullback Patrick Ricard. He is expected to be a crucial part of the offense and so, when asked about his relationship with Jaxson Dart, Ricard had nothing but praise for the Giants QB1.

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“Year 2, I feel like he thinks he has a lot to prove,” Ricard said. “He’s very hungry. For me, he sat down and talked with me for like 10 minutes just to get to know me, like my second day there. He’s very accessible. He’s in the locker room after workouts playing pool for an hour. I think that’s really important for building the culture of the team and getting guys to play for you. It’s very important for quarterbacks to bring the team together.”

The Giants’ offseason moves tell a clear story of talent, toughness, and total buy-in. From Mauigoa’s passionate statement to Ricard’s endorsement, every new addition wants to win for Jaxson Dart and win now. Year 2 can’t come soon enough for the Big Blue faithful.