Eli Manning Wants Jaxson Dart’s Help For Reservations Despite Rejecting Giants QB Previously

Eli Manning sure knows who’s the boss now! And the revelation couldn’t have come on the heels of a funnier backstory. While Manning’s mother lit the fire, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback fanned the flames with his hilarious show of support for Jaxson Dart.

The premise was simple: Archie Manning, his wife Olivia, and their youngest son turned up on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. While discussing Dart’s impact on the gridiron, the interviewer interjected with a simple question: “Eli, has [Jaxson] reached out to you about anything other than reservations lately?” Olivia jumped in, joking that Dart is the one making Eli’s reservations. The latter also agreed.

“I gotta call him for reservations now!” Eli Manning said. “He’s the coach of the town, and that’s exciting. Jackson has a lot of talent. I’m excited for the future of the Giants. Feels like they have their quarterback. He has that work ethic. He has that commitment to getting better every week, not repeating mistakes and taking those next steps.”

He then discussed Dart’s performance by looking back on his own rookie year, and admitting that making mistakes, dealing with big moments, studying film, and learning and making adjustments are all what build a true franchise quarterback. One thing’s clear: Manning is rooting for New York Giants‘ new breakout star.

But we’re not surprised that one of the team’s greatest quarterbacks holds Dart in such high regard. After all, the athlete’s knack for delivering under pressure has made him the core of the Giants.

Right from his first career start in Week 4 vs the Los Angeles Chargers, a 21-18 win, Dart showed what sets him apart. The rookie impressed with strong playmaking abilities, pulled off one passing and rushing touchdown each, and largely avoided mistakes that had plagued the Giants’ recent past. Dart started off by leading the team on a nine-play, 89-yard net drive, which also made him the first QB since Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to lead a team on an 80-plus yard touchdown drive on the first possession during a regular season debut.

What’s more, he is also the first rookie QB to defeat a team that is 3-0 or better in his first career start since Phil Simms in 1979 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-0). Yes, he also got sacked five times, but that was hardly owing to a dearth of talent. In fact, many agreed it was a lack of experience.

The player ultimately completed 13-0f-20 passes for 111 yards during the game, while executing 10 carries for 54 yards. Overall, this season, the signal caller has completed 109-of-175 passes for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for five more.

No wonder Manning sees the future in him. However, Dart equally adores him back, and this mutual respect began on a funny reservation request that the latter declined.

When Jaxson Dart pushed his luck with Eli Manning

The Giants legend has made it clear he’s always ready to guide the starting quarterback, even if it’s about something beyond the football field. However, the first-round pick may have taken it too seriously and made a surprising request to Manning. During a chat on The Schrager Hour in September, the retired star shared a funny anecdote about his relationship with his mentee.

“‘Jaxson, if you have any questions about anything, I’m here for you’,” the veteran recalled telling the young player. “He calls me during training camp, and says, ‘Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?'”

For context, and as host Peter Schrager informed, 4 Charles Prime Rib is one of the most exclusive restaurants in New York. However, Manning told him upfront that it’s not part of the deal and that he’s not some “reservation guy”. Moreover, he joked that the newbie has a long way to go before he could make such calls. By the looks of it, Dart might not have to wait too long to earn that right.