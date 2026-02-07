Giants’ Jaxson Dart Opens Up on Offensive ROY Snub After Making Blunt Super Bowl Declaration With Cam Skattebo

Essentials Inside The Story Young Giants rookie opens up after being overlooked for the ROY award

End-of-season voting outcome reignites debate over rookie impact and how it is measured

New coach arrival and Skattebo partnership could be a sign for the franchise's 2026 outlook

The 2025 season was a major disappointment for the New York Giants fans, but not for their rookie quarterback. While the team finished 4-13, Jaxson Dart secured notable numbers, but still, the 22-year-old wasn’t even close to attaining a year-end honor. Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan was crowned the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, prompting a defensive response from Dart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I guess more people have conversations and things to say about me sliding,” Jaxson Dart told New York Post Sports. “It has nothing to do with my play on the field. So, it is what it is. I feel like you should turn off the pictures of the players and just look at the numbers. I feel like they speak for themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission came after Tetairoa McMillan was officially named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2025 season. McMillan, a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, was the only rookie in the league to record more than 1,000 receiving yards, finishing the season with 1,014 yards. That total not only led all first-year players but also set a Panthers rookie record.

ADVERTISEMENT

McMillan finished ahead of several other notable rookies, including Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints, Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants, TreVeyon Henderson from the New England Patriots, and Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The victory was also historic as he became only the second player in Panthers history to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, joining Cam Newton, who won the award back in 2011.

Dart, on the other hand, put together a strong all-around stat line, throwing for 2,272 passing yards while adding 487 rushing yards on the ground. He finished the season with 24 total touchdowns, proving he could make plays both as a passer and a runner. Despite the numbers, Dart fell short when it came to postseason honors. McMillan dominated the voting with 41 first-place votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The admission, however, didn’t turn out to be a reason for disappointment as it came at a time when media channels were already discussing Dart’s potential for the 2026 season alongside his fellow rookie Cam Skattebo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaxson Dart shares his 2026 Super Bowl goals, in agreement with his Giants teammate

The ROY snub did not break Jaxson Dart. If anything, it sharpened him. After being overlooked in the rookie honors race, the New York Giants quarterback has turned that disappointment into fuel heading into 2026, setting clear goals alongside running mate Cam Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo set the tone before the Super Bowl ever kicked off. The Giants’ rookie made it clear he was leaving San Francisco early, summing it up with a simple line that turned heads.

“I’ll be at the Super Bowl when I play in it,” the rookie said as per NFL reporter Ryan Dubleavy’s post on X.

While the comment came from Skattebo, it perfectly captured the mindset of Jaxson Dart, who quietly agreed, sitting next to his teammate. After a rookie season marked by scrutiny and a ROY snub, Dart did not hesitate to agree. For him, the Super Bowl is the standard he is chasing.

Further highlighting his mindset after reflecting on his rookie year, Dart also pointed to the significance of now playing under new Giants head coach John Harbaugh. The new coach is a Super Bowl champion who arrives after a historic 18-season tenure with the Ravens.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_162

“Coach Harbs, we had conversations before he even had the job, he’s somebody who instills a relentless mindset from an organization and team standpoint,” Dart said. “I think as a competitor, that’s exactly what you want to be in. He has a ton of respect from everybody that’s been around him league-wide. He’s a coach that you can really look up to as a man of faith…who he is as an individual and leader of men.”

Momentum continues to build around the Giants as the franchise turns the page toward 2026. The hiring of John Harbaugh and his newly formed coaching staff has changed the team’s image across the league, replacing uncertainty with belief.

The expectations in the locker room have shifted from distant hopes to realistic goals. For Jaxson Dart, fulfilling his head coach’s vision of becoming a champion in New York is the primary objective.