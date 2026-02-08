Jaxson Dart Reveals HC John Harbaugh’s Plans After Huge Super Bowl Claim

Essentials Inside The Story Giants searching for stability as young quarterback shoulders franchise reset

Dart builds belief through daily talks with new Super Bowl-winning head coach

Harbaugh drawn to Giants after rare energy spark from 22-year-old quarterback

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is optimistic about new head coach John Harbaugh. After a rough 4-13 record, the Giants suffered on both sides of the ball. With sights now set on 2026, Dart and his franchise are betting on Harbaugh’s leadership and winning culture to get the team back on track. In fact, daily conversations with the coach have boosted Dart’s confidence and excitement.

“I talk to Coach Harbaugh every day,” he said. “That’s just a relationship that we’re building. I can’t wait to get the chance to go compete for him. The culture that he’s going to instill in this team is going to be really exciting. He plays a tough, physical brand of football. And that’s the way that we play. He’s won the biggest game. So he has a ton of respect from everybody around the league.”

Despite an impressive rookie season, Jaxson Dart missed out on the offensive ROY award (to Tetairoa McMillan). Now, alongside Harbaugh, the quarterback is optimistic as the HC’s plans look to instill a new and tough culture in the locker room.

Dart is walking into a locker room led by a Super Bowl-winning head coach, even if that ring came more than a decade ago in the famous Harbaugh-vs-Harbaugh clash back in 2013. For a young quarterback trying to find his footing, having a coach who oversaw two of Lamar Jackson’s incredible 2019 and 2023 MVP seasons will surely be a boost.

The Giants closed the campaign with one of the worst records in the league. They ranked 28th in total yards allowed at 359.5 yards per game. As for Dart, he threw for 2,272 yards, completed nearly 64 percent of his passes, and finished with 24 touchdowns. But the opponents also forced 35 sacks. That’s where Harbaugh’s “tough” football approach could come into play.

During his 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the coach focused on building a dominant run game and winning games from the middle of the field. The preparations and expectations are usually high. If Dart and his team align with his vision, they could be on pace to finish stronger or even reach bigger heights. Under Harbaugh, the team won six AFC North titles, two No. 1 seeds, and Super Bowl XLVII.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh watches a game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Most importantly, Harbaugh found similar energy and hunger to win in Dart. He revealed that his conversations with the 22-year-old had drawn him to the Giants as he explored options.

“He got me fired up,” Harbaugh said of Dart before he took the job. “I was the same way. I was ready to run through a brick wall after I talked to him. So, let’s all be like that.”

With Dart at the center, the Giants hope this partnership can finally turn promise into results. Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart is dreaming big ahead of the upcoming season.

Jaxson Dart makes a bold Super Bowl claim

In the 2025 season, the Giants never seemed to click. They had not been consistent right from the get-go, not winning two consecutive games until Week 17. Yet, the mood around the team isn’t as bleak as their performance suggests.

With young talents such as Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter, and Cam Skattebo, the franchise is hopeful of a better season. During their appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Dart and Skattebo echoed this belief. Their message indicated that the Giants are already focusing on bigger goals.

“We’ll see it soon,” Dart said of the Lombardi Trophy. “We’ll touch it when we earn it.”

Dart’s rookie season backed up that confidence. While it wasn’t clean, he silenced his doubters who criticized the team for selecting him 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beyond his impressive passing yardage, he also contributed 487 rushing yards (ranking third in the league) and nine touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Skattebo was right there to support Dart before a Week 8 injury cut his season short.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 26, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251026_lbm_se7_005

With a young roster full of potential and a veteran Super Bowl-winning coach, the franchise looks set for success. There’s tremendous room for growth, but that development is exactly why the Giants brought in John Harbaugh. In fact, the young talent is what inspired him to join New York, and now the front office must build on it.