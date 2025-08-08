Jaxson Dart Reveals True Feelings on Brian Daboll After Giants HC’s Big QB Decision

“I’m just stoked for the opportunity.” That was Jaxson Dart’s immediate, no-hesitation answer when asked about stepping onto an NFL field for the first time. It’s the kind of response you’d expect from a Giants quarterback who’s been through big games before, but this time, the stage is different and the spotlight is brighter. Dart’s path to this moment hasn’t exactly been a straight line, and the way he talks about the people guiding him now says a lot about where his head and heart are.

Just last year, Dart was leading Ole Miss to a 10–3 season, piling up numbers that made NFL scouts pay attention. He threw for over 4,200 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six picks, capping off a college career with more than 11,900 passing yards and 81 touchdowns. Those stats didn’t just get him noticed; they got him drafted. The Giants traded him at No. 25, making it clear they saw something special in the kid who once broke Eli Manning’s college passing record. With his college career wrapped up, a new chapter began that started with meeting coach Brian Daboll, whom he now speaks highly of.

“Coach Daves is great, man. Um, God, we formed just such a strong connection throughout this combine time and just this whole offseason really, of draft prep, and it’s been just a privilege to get to play for him. There’s not another coach I’d rather be playing for, and just his ability to develop quarterbacks, see the game as a whole—I mean, he’s coached every single position, so he understands it through and through. And I just, you know, I love his intensity, I love the way that he coaches, and you know this is where I wanted to be. So I’m grateful to be able to play under a coach like him.”

Of course, the NFL isn’t exactly a “welcome-to-the-neighborhood” kind of place. Dart’s got Wilson ahead of him, a fan base eager for wins, and a preseason like playoffs. But if his confidence is any indication, he’s not about to shy away from the challenge. And if he keeps soaking up Daboll’s system and delivering when it counts, he might just turn those whispers into something a lot louder.

He’s already made quite the splash. During pre-draft testing, he nailed the Star-Predictor Score with a perfect 100. That’s something no quarterback had ever done before. The test measures 15 traits, and Dart outscored names like Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. Numbers like that don’t just get you noticed; they set the expectations. Now, he gets his first chance to meet them on the field.

Giants’ QB plan leaves door open for Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart’s first real taste of NFL action is coming this Saturday when the Giants face the Bills. Brian Daboll confirmed Dart will play, but didn’t offer much beyond that. The rookie knows this preseason is his chance to prove he’s more than just a long-term project. With Wilson and Winston both on one-year deals, every snap could shape the Giants’ quarterback future. His campaign officially kicks off at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

That future focus is exactly why the Giants’ QB situation is so intriguing. Wilson has the QB1 job for now, but the team didn’t trade up for Dart just to let him sit forever. They invested heavily to get him, clearly seeing him as their next franchise leader. Saturday’s matchup is a perfect test run, especially with the Bills resting Josh Allen. “Yeah, I’m not scared.” Dart spoke about taking chances and learning from mistakes. And those words perfectly fit the moment he’s about to step into.

And that moment didn’t come out of nowhere. The Giants’ QB room took shape after a busy and slightly unpredictable offseason. They first chased Matthew Stafford but missed out. Wilson’s one-year, $10.5 million deal came weeks later, followed by Winston on a smaller contract. Then, in April, they made their boldest move to trade up for Dart. That sequence tells you everything. New York is already setting the stage for a post-Wilson era. Saturday could be the first glimpse of how ready Dart is for it.