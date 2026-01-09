Jaxson Dart Seemingly Confirms Giants’ Next Head Coach as John Harbaugh Takes Decision on NFL Future

It was another long year for the New York Giants. After a 2025 season that never really found its footing, Big Blue Nation is once again staring at change. Now, with MetLife Stadium quiet and questions loud, Jaxson Dart stepped into the spotlight. Without saying much, he still managed to steer the conversation. More importantly, his words hinted that the next voice leading the Giants might already be decided.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Harbaugh or Stefanski…” he said when pressed on the Giants’ planning for the next season.

Just like that, the picture sharpened. On one side stands John Harbaugh, long respected by the Flock in Charm City. On the other hand is Kevin Stefanski, steady and proven with the Dawg Pound in The Land. Either way, Big Blue may already know its next boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, actions followed words. On Wednesday, the Giants wrapped up their head coaching interview with Stefanski, marking the first official step in replacing Brian Daboll. Importantly, this was not a casual check-in. It was the opening move of a serious search, one that Big Blue Nation knows could shape the next few seasons at MetLife Stadium.

Before that meeting, Stefanski made his presence felt. He arrived in the New York area Tuesday night and shared dinner with team executives. Then, on Wednesday, he sat down with general manager Joe Schoen and other front office voices. Clearly, the Giants wanted more than surface answers. They wanted to see how Stefanski would fit inside their building.

Of course, Stefanski comes with a resume that still carries weight around the league. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year from 2020 and 2023 was let go by the Browns on Monday after a 5-12 finish. Still, his six-year run ended with a 45-56 record, two playoff trips, and a postseason win.

So now, the Giants are in a crowded race, and Stefanski remains a strong option. But the bigger question lingers. What is Harbaugh’s salutation?

John Harbaugh reveals his stance on his NFL future.

While John Harbaugh instantly shot to the top of the NFL coaching market after the Ravens parted ways with him on Tuesday, there is a pause button involved.

According to Dianna Russini, teams were told that Harbaugh plans to step back first, gather his thoughts, and map out what comes next before sitting down for interviews next week.

The Giants have been one of the most talked-about landing spots, especially with Big Blue Nation desperate for stability. At the same time, the Dolphins also entered the picture after firing Mike McDaniel on Thursday. Their situation feels worth watching, particularly with GM finalist Chad Alexander having strong ties to Harbaugh.

However, despite all the noise, nothing is official yet. According to a league source, no team has formally requested an interview with Harbaugh so far. That includes Miami, even with Alexander now serving as assistant GM for the Bolts in Los Angeles. Notably, Alexander spent 20 years with the Ravens, overlapping with Harbaugh for much of that run, which only fuels the chatter.

Still, Harbaugh’s track record speaks loudly on its own. At 63, he spent 18 seasons guiding the Ravens, delivered a Super Bowl title, reached four AFC Championship Games, and suffered just three losing seasons. Even so, one of the most frustrating years in franchise history ended his run, pushing him straight into the center of a hiring cycle that now features eight open jobs.

For now, the Giants, Dolphins, Titans, Falcons, Browns, Raiders, and Cardinals are all searching, along with Baltimore itself. So, the board is crowded, and it becomes a waiting game to see how things unfold between the Giants and Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT