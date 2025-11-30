Jaxson Dart Sends Public Message to Russell Wilson as Giants QB Makes Retirement Plans Clear on Birthday

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran QB receives a special birthday wish from Jaxson Dart

Giants QB room shifts again with Russell Wilson sliding to third string

Birthday tributes highlight Wilson’s legacy amid retirement chatter

In a quarterback room defined by a veteran’s decline and a rookie’s rise, a simple message carries more weight than usual. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is stepping back into the spotlight after completing concussion protocol. Now, Russell Wilson finds himself at the 3rd spot on the depth chart. Amidst this shuffle, Dart took a moment to publicly acknowledge the veteran on his special day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hope it was a great one my brotha! 🎂❤️,” Dart captioned the story.

Imago Credit: Instagram Story- Jaxson Dart

On November 29, Dart shared a heartfelt birthday message to Wilson via an Instagram story. He reposted Wilson’s post from the August fundraising gala of the Why Not You Foundation at MetLife Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Ciara, Wilson’s wife, took to Instagram to commemorate her husband’s special day with a warmly personal message.

“On this day a Legend and the most beautiful man I’ve ever known was born! It’s a gift to celebrate you, a gift to do life with you, a gift to wake up to you every morning. Here’s to you getting younger and keeping this Cougar on her toes lol,” she wrote. “My Rock, my Best Friend, my Greatest Inspiration! 3+7 = 10 and that you are! 🙂 Happy Birthday Baby @DangeRussWilson! I love you so much!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their playful banter about his age and her role as his inspiration provided a glimpse into the deep bond they share. The couple also pour their hearts into philanthropy.

That August event, hosted by Wilson and Ciara, raised $3 million for the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York City, marking a significant philanthropic milestone for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Ciara and I created the Why Not You Foundation, inspired by my father’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude, for kids to follow their dreams, and we believe every child deserves a safe space where they can thrive,” Wilson shared.

His off-field work contrasts sharply with Wilson’s current NFL reality. Despite being the 37-year-old birthday boy, Wilson’s days as a primary starter seem numbered, spotlighting the harsh reality of NFL careers and the rise of younger talent like Dart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Wilson’s legacy meets retirement talk

On his birthday, the social media spotlight turned toward honoring Wilson’s career. NFL Stats posted a rundown of Wilson’s 14-season career: nearly 47,000 passing yards, 353 touchdown passes, and nine Pro Bowl nods. In fact, Wilson even decided to respond to it.

“I thank God for taking this ‘too short’ young black kid out of Richmond VA this far!,” Wilson wrote on X with gratitude “🏆 HE’s got More in store! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 ALL Things are Possible with God!”

For those wondering if Wilson was going to retire, his message made it clear that he still has a lot more to give. His numbers have been impressive over time, but the QB has faced challenges in recent years. After his stellar decade with the Seahawks, his moves to the Broncos and Steelers didn’t revive his career as hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the Giants, Wilson is a backup among backups. He has started just three games this season and has largely been watching rookie Dart take the reins. Yet Wilson insists he still has NFL football left to play.

The Giants, now 2-10, look to Dart as their starting quarterback going into Week 13 against the New England Patriots. They remain the only team to be confirmed as eliminated from the playoff race by the NFL at the moment. Heading into the game, with Wilson’s diminished role, his presence and experience remain part of the Giants’ broader quarterback story.