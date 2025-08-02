Jaxson Dart ‘Slows Down’ as Brian Daboll Confirms Giants QB Ignoring Plan

“Maybe you’ll see him in there, sprinkle him in when he doesn’t even know he’s supposed to go in there— just to see how he reacts being in a different atmosphere. He won’t know when or why.” That’s what Giants head coach Brian Daboll said about rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart three months ago, according to the New York Post. Honestly? That suspense still hangs heavy over East Rutherford as the Giants’ 2025 training camp rolls on. Giants fans know this is no ordinary summer with Dart and the current starter in the QB room. Nobody’s getting too comfortable, and honestly, that’s where the fun begins.

Sounds wild, right? But that’s just how the Giants’ head coach rolls. His plan: never let the rookie QB get too comfy, always keep him guessing. Fast forward to training camp, and now everyone’s asking, could Jaxson Dart already be ignoring the script and reshaping the plan?

The Giants took Dart in the first round. Since Day 1, all eyes have been on him at camp, and not that he’s let the moment get to him. The rookie’s been soaking it up, shaking hands, signing autographs, and staying loose, but, more importantly, he’s been stacking impressive days on the field as per Mike Garafolo on X. As Jaxson Dart himself put it, “I just feel like the game has slowed down for me a bit. The more reps I’ve gotten in this offense, the more comfortable I’ve become.” Reporters noticed it too: His best day of camp came this week, with confident throws, quick decision-making, and those little checks at the line that make coaches grin.

Sure, there were hiccups and miscommunications here and there, but Dart’s not shy about learning on the fly. “Our coaches prepare us at the highest level every day, and I’ve just felt well-prepared. The more reps, the faster you play,” he said in a camp interview. They’re even letting him call some red zone plays on his own. Headset off, he’s on his own.

Jaxson Dart’s journey, by the way, hasn’t just built him as a passer. “I’ve had a unique journey, grew up in Utah, played in LA, then the SEC at Mississippi, and now here. I’m a relationship person, and I genuinely enjoy getting to know everyone,” Dart explained during a recent interview. That’s not normal. But anyone who’s watched Giants QB play the last few years knows that kind of leadership is pure gold. Now here’s the twist: Brian Daboll is still saying he’s not rushing him onto the field. The message is simple and clear: “The plan was for him to take as much time as he needed to learn and develop, and grow under Wilson and Jameis Winston,” Daboll said recently.

But this fans the heat under Russell Wilson’s seat ticks up a little more every day. The old plan: Jaxson Dart learns, Wilson starts. The new reality? That plan’s being tested every time Dart lets it rip and the crowd goes wild. And even the HC notices.

What did Jaxson Dart ignore that impressed Brian Daboll?

Giants’ insider, Connor Hughes, added on post on X saying that, “Brian Daboll said that the touchdown Jaxson Dart threw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey in red zone was a play that he called — meaning Dart.” Remember, the twist here was Daboll’s decision to cut the noise, literally, by shutting off any headset guidance for Dart in the red zone. You might expect a meltdown from a normal rookie, but Dart just shrugged, trusted his gut, and led the drive as if he’d played a hundred Sundays. That kind of “plan ignoring” wasn’t insubordination, but it was pure football IQ in action. The entire staff, especially Daboll, known for molding tough QBs, took note of this in a positive way.

What’s wild is how a perceived rookie mistake quickly flipped the narrative. Connor even added that, “Granted, didn’t work well when the Giants had the delay of game/miss snap on the next series in same situation. Daboll said on the delay, he liked Dart’s thought process because he was trying to install a play in real time.” Yes, Dart got dinged with a delay-of-game penalty on the very next series.

Jaxson ignoring the plan may have forced Daboll to speed up the timeline. Is it time to give the keys to Dart, or is this just preseason hype? Either way, New York’s future just got a lot less predictable and a whole lot more electric.