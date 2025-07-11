Jaxson Dart Takes Early Leave From Russell Wilson’s Camp Days Before Giants Return for Training

There is still plenty of time left until the G-Men are required to report for training camp. But it would be wrong to assume that the players will sit idly during this time. Yes! They are making the most out of it. While the Giants showed much improvement in their offense last season, they still need to take further strides. So it’s not surprising that the offensive line has gathered early to kickstart their training and build chemistry as training camp approaches. A notable presence was the rookie QB Jaxson Dart, who is grinding hard this summer. However, his practice ended earlier than others.

Giants star Russell Wilson reportedly organized this special workout session for his teammates, including Jaxon Dart, in San Diego. Wilson and his teammates engaged in several drills, including weightlifting and running, as well as sharing a few tricks for on-field play. The purpose behind this session was for the 36-year-old and his teammates to get to know each other better and build that connection. They might have been successful, as the latest photos suggest.

Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Dalen Cambre, Montrell Washington, and many other Giants players joined the camp. As said, Jaxon Dart also joined for the practice, but he had to leave early. But why? Well, per the reports, the rookie left the camp only for yet another practice session ahead of training camp. The former Ole Miss star returned to Oxford for the annual youth QB camp amid all the excitement. It was his third time participating in the event.

Speaking to 247 Sports, he said, “It means a lot. Obviously, Oxford is a special place to me. It’s a place I want to continue to come back to. Buying a house here so I love it here.” Jaxon Dart is not unfamiliar with the grind in Oxford. He even calls his stint in Oxford his best decision. Under the guidance of coach Lane Kiffin, Dart led Ole Miss’s offense for three seasons. He set a program record with 10,617 passing yards and 72 touchdown passes across 39 games. Before being selected by the Giants as the 25th overall, he also led his school to three bowl game appearances.

Returning home was special for the rookie, who was thrilled to see old and familiar faces again. Jaxson Dart added, “I feel like Oxford is a little bit of an escape for me from the distractions that I have. When things are going great, things are going just okay — I’m able to come back here and I just know that the support and the relationships that I’ve made here are special and strong.”

He even received some valuable advice from his former coach. Now, this is something that will surely come in handy when he steps into the pro game. Well, with just under two weeks left until training camp, another reunion awaits him.

Jaxson Dart will reunite with former Ole Miss WR

Fans won’t have to wait long for the Giants’ training camp, which is all set to kick off at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 22 in East Rutherford. As per reports, the team will hold 11 open practices where fans can attend and watch. On August 13, the team will have a joint session with the Jets. This is quite an exciting season for the Giants, and perhaps even more so for Jaxon Dart, who will be reuniting with his former Ole Miss wide receiver, Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr.

Wells joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The two shared a great bond while playing for the Rebels, and now they might have a chance to carry that connection into the upcoming season with the Giants. Before their first NFL training camp, Wells Jr. had high praise for his teammate, Jaxon Dart.

“Of course, his strong arm, his ability to scramble around the pocket, and make explosive plays. His toughness to run through defenders and jump over people and all that type of stuff. But besides all that, he’s just a great guy. He’s really big on building relationships, and his attitude- that’s the definition of a guy that hates losing more than he loves to win, I promise you that,” he said.

This will also be Wells’ chance to prove himself and earn a solid spot on the team. The two former Rebels will likely be seen in action during the Giants-Bills preseason game on August 9.