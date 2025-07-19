Jaxson Dart to Displace Russell Wilson as Giants’ QB1 After Veteran QB Confirmed Retirement Deadline- Reports

If quarterback battles sold tickets, the Giants would be playing to a full house by now. This season, they have four quarterbacks on the roster—Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito, and rookie Jaxson Dart—and each brings something different to the table. With so much talent packed into one room, eyes will be on every snap, every rep, and every decision. And there’s no doubt this mix of talent is going to stir things up all offseason long.

Training camp isn’t just reps—it’s a window of opportunities, and there’s a real chance for rookie Jaxson Dart to rise. As Bryant McFadden put it on CBS Sports, “It’s Russell and then Jameis and then Jackson, but that doesn’t mean anything.” The playbook is new for all three, but the rookie has one advantage: reps. “Older vets really don’t get a lot of the reps in training camp… so for Jaxson Dart, you get the opportunities, you gotta take advantage of it.” The door is cracked open, and Dart just needs to push it for no. 1.

Still, if the battle stretches into the season, his shot could come sooner than expected. McFadden pointed out, “Let’s say worst case scenario… they get off to a horrible start… now you want to see the young fella.” In that case, the rookie would already have had significant reps under his belt. And if he can “orchestrate the offense… in a way in which they can be successful,” the staff may choose the best. Either way, training camp sets the stage.

And lately, that stage feels like it’s already shifting toward Week 1. The possibility of Jaxson Dart starting Week 1 has turned into one of the hottest conversations around Giants camp. NFL analyst Chris Simms even weighed in on Up & Adams, saying, “I wouldn’t be shocked if it started off right away.” According to Simms, the money tied to Russell Wilson doesn’t guarantee him the job, especially not if Dart outshines him this summer. “If Jaxson Dart is phenomenal… I don’t think they’ll be scared to start him.” And that’s starting to feel very real.

Drafted 25th overall, Dart has joined the Giants with serious expectations. The Ole Miss star made waves after acing the Star-Predictor Score (SPS) test with a perfect 100—the first quarterback ever to do so. The test evaluates 15 different traits linked to NFL success, and Dart scored higher than even Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. That kind of number doesn’t just turn heads—it raises stakes. And suddenly, the rookie isn’t just a backup option; he’s a real contender. Which makes things even more interesting.

Jaxson Dart pressures Russell Wilson as the Giants’ era nears a turning point

Another Giants quarterback is also generating buzz for more than just football. Russell Wilson, once Seattle’s golden boy, is now 36, and the signs of a nearing finish line are becoming clearer. In 2020, he said he wanted to play until 45. By 2022, that number shrank to “five more years.” Now, just two seasons later, he’s on his fourth team in five years. A one-year deal in New York isn’t just another shot—it feels like a final audition. And Wilson seems to know it.

His tone has changed. In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Wilson didn’t declare retirement, but he came close. “It’s called a career,” he said. He wasn’t frustrated—he was reflective. “If 17 or 18 of 20 years are great, would you complain?” That wasn’t a resignation, but it wasn’t a denial either. He’s no longer planning for forever—he’s planning the end. If this season goes sideways, that quiet five-year dream could die under the lights of the stadium.

Still, Wilson isn’t backing into retirement. In 2024, he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions—earning a 95.6 passer rating—not elite, but not bottom-tier either. It’s solid enough to keep the door open but shaky enough to invite pressure. New York might be the last stop. If Wilson falters, Jaxson Dart’s rise won’t just be about potential—it’ll be about timing.