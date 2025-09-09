Jaxson Dart Update Almost Seals Russell Wilson’s Future After Brian Daboll Announced Week 2 Starter, Per Insider

The much-anticipated night for the Giants ended with a disappointing 21-6 loss to the Commanders. It was a tough pill to swallow for head coach Brian Daboll, who seemed at a loss for words after Russell Wilson’s underwhelming performance. When asked about the starting quarterback for the next game, Daboll then hesitated to commit. While he may now have a clear plan for Week 2, Wilson’s future with the Giants could be heading toward an unpredictable outcome.

Following Wilson’s poor outing, completing just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards with no touchdowns, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini weighed in on Daboll’s hesitation. She suggested the coach’s reluctance could be tied to mounting pressure to keep his job. She added that the team has already been pushing Dart into more “uncomfortable situations” and treating him “like a starter.” No doubt, the rookie has received extra reps and responsibilities. And this was well before the offense’s struggles came to light.

“The 22-year-old from Ole Miss has weathered it all. One source close to the Giants told me the rookie “can handle the moment.” His early poise hasn’t surprised the team, but it has impressed them. His personality is said to be a perfect match for Daboll, and he’s soaked up the guidance and coaching. With a brutal upcoming schedule — after a trip to Dallas, the Giants host the Chiefs and Chargers — the Dart era could begin very soon,” Russini predicted.

Speculation about Dart becoming the starter has been circulating despite the Giants officially naming Wilson their QB1. And after Sunday’s loss, Daboll told reporters, “We’re going to get home and look at our game,” when asked if the rookie could replace Wilson as the starting quarterback. Under pressure in the Week 1 game, Wilson completed only 2 of 12 passes for 26 yards, taking two sacks and two scrambles. So, will the tables turn for Wilson and Dart?

Well, the history suggests that the Giants have made such a move before. In 2019, the team turned to Daniel Jones after Eli Manning’s lackluster start to the season. Could history repeat itself? It just might if Wilson fails to elevate his play, especially as Dart continues to showcase improvement. The rookie already won the QB2 competition over Jameis Winston during the preseason.

He impressed in a preseason win over the Jets, completing 88% of his passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. With that, Dart has quickly become a fan favorite as well. While Daboll has publicly stood by Wilson as the starter, he has also praised Dart’s growth. “He’s still got a lot to learn, but he’s growing every day. That’s why we drafted him. We spent a lot of time with him. I have a lot of confidence in the young man. He’s done a good job for us since he’s been here, in every area you could do. Off the field, on the field, leadership, moxie, intelligence,” he said. While Dart may have a promising future, Daboll and the Giants aren’t ready to give up on Wilson just yet.

Brian Daboll has finally decided upon his QB for Week 2

Daboll confirmed that Wilson will get the starting role in the upcoming game against the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys. The stakes will be high, as both teams are still chasing their first win of the season. Addressing both the starter decision and last week’s disastrous outing, Daboll explained that Wilson wasn’t the only one to blame. “In terms of making any of those decisions — really at any position or schematic changes — I’d like to do it with a clear head and watch the tape. That game doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson. We’ve got to do a better job collectively — coaching, playing. But Russ will be the starter,” Daboll noted.

However, Wilson’s struggles have been glaring. Last season, his numbers plummeted under pressure. As per NextGenStats, his completion rate dropped a shocking -31.6 percentage points, from 72.6% when kept clean to just 41.1% when defenders got in his face. Even so, the coaching staff has stood firmly behind Wilson throughout training camp, praising his work ethic and leadership. “No, Russ is as consistent as they come. So his preparation in an OTA and preseason and training camp practice is at an elite level,” Daboll said.

But here’s the bigger question. If the same mistakes resurface and the Giants open the season 0-2, will Daboll be forced to make a quarterback change just as Dianna Russini suggested? After all, the hot seat only gets hotter when wins don’t follow.