Jaxson Dart’s Dad Launches Expletive-Laced Rant at Ex-Giants QB & CBS Broadcaster for Undermining Rookie’s Potential

Jaxson Dart’s journey has quickly gone from franchise-saver to the one who needs saving now. Once touted to be a top quarterback prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the picture toward the tail-end of the regular season has been concerning for many, including CBS analyst Danny Kanell. Dart’s father, Brandon, however, isn’t going to accept the downward discourse so easily.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bro, Eat a Fat One!” was how the NFL dad reacted when Kanell shared his opinion of the rookie quarterback.

“I don’t know if Jaxson Dart is the long-term answer for the Giants,” the former New York Giants quarterback said, per a video snippet from NFL on CBS. “A first-round draft pick is somebody that I think you should picture for 10 to 12 years, that is going to be your guy. They’re still designing runs for him. I want to see him take that next step as a passer, and I just haven’t seen it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps in Brandon’s opinion, Kanell’s criticism was just a baseless attack. Especially after his son’s notable performance in Week 17.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, a clean 34-10 win, the signal caller went 22-of-30 for 207 yards with two rushing touchdowns. What’s more, he also finished with a 73.3 per cent completion rate, his highest of the season. But what impressed most was Dart avoiding big hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old concluded the game with just two sacks and avoided unnecessary hits. With five concussion checks this season already, that’s a relief. But it’s not like things have always been hunky dory.

After Brian Daboll was fired in November, the rookie quarterback hit a low just as Mike Kafka took over interim duties. In the Week 16 loss versus the Minnesota Vikings, for instance, Dart threw for just 33 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while completing only seven of 13 passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In fact, the fall-through was intense enough for Dart’s future to be up in smoke.

Are the Giants moving on from Jaxson Dart?

Whispers across the town suggested that the Giants have already have their eyes set on someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Expect the Giants to evaluate all options, including looking at (Indiana QB) Fernando Mendoza, before they make a decision on how they’re going to proceed if they have (the No. 1 pick),” a Sunday morning report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport read.

ADVERTISEMENT

October 20, 2025, Denver, Colorado, USA: Giants QB JAXSON DART yells a change of play at the line of scrimmage during the 1st. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon. Broncos beat the Giants 33-32. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20251020_zaf_av4_019 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedoxNotably, the 2025 Heisman Trophy recipient has lived up to the fanfare. Guiding the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record (9-0 in Big Ten play) and the team’s first conference championship since 1967, Mendoza stands at 2,980 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, just six interceptions with a 71.5 per cent completion rate, and a dual-threat ability.

However, that’s still not enough to deter Jaxson Dart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to continue to play my ball,” the young player said when asked about what he thought about the Mendoza murmur. “I know I’m going to be here for a very long time. I’m just excited to start winning more games and turn this place around. I think that we have a really bright future.

“We’re going to be a big pivot and turn this thing around.”