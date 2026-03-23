Jaxson Dart’s Dad Publicly Hypes Up Giants QB’s Actions Amid Cheating Allegations From Ex-GF

Essentials Inside The Story Jaxson Dart's father celebrated a proud moment

Old controversy is back into the spotlight

Another love chapter is unfolding off the field for the quarterback

The New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is about to enter his second season in the NFL. However, his personal life drama in the past appears to linger on. On Sunday, his father, Brandon Dart, reposted a viral video clip celebrating his son’s achievements on the field. Unfortunately, the video also reignited cheating rumors about his ex-girlfriend.

“That’s my RideorDie!!!!” Brandon Dart captioned the video on X.

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The video, originally posted by Polymarket Football, opens with a clip of Jaxson’s former girlfriend, Lola Sexton, a hair stylist and extension specialist, saying, “Yes, he was cheating on me for a little over a year and a half, from what I know,” before transitioning into a sequence of Dart’s standout plays.

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Brandon Dart reshared the video of his son’s explosive plays, proudly backing him, ignoring the old drama involving his ex-girlfriend.

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Jaxson Dart and Sexton were high school sweethearts who began dating at Corner Canyon High School in Utah. They continued their relationship throughout his college career, but things reportedly ended in August 2024 after Sexton accused him of cheating on her.

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In a now-deleted TikTok video, Sexton explained that she discovered the alleged affair through an anonymous text message. She shared her disappointment, claiming that several people, including teammates, friends, and even a coach, were aware but never told her.

“I found out from an anonymous text message. Whoever you are, thank you. Thank you so much,” she said.

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Despite everything, Sexton added that she wished Dart a “healthy season” and emphasized that she wants “everyone to move on.”

It remains unclear exactly when the couple broke up, as Dart has never publicly addressed the situation. As for his current personal life, Dart is now dating a model and made their relationship public in January 2026.

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Who is Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend?

Jaxson Dart is currently dating model Marissa Ayers. The couple made their relationship public in January 2026 after sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

“rumor has it…” Ayers captioned the post, tagging Jaxson Dart.

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Ayers, who has nearly 2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, first sparked dating rumors with the Giants quarterback after the two were spotted together at a Halloween party in October last year. Speculation grew even stronger when she attended the December 1 Giants vs Patriots game, where she was seen taking a photo with Dart’s mom, Kara.

Despite going public, Dart has made it clear that he prefers to keep his personal life relatively private.

“I think that just in the world that we live in, we try to keep as much as we can, you know, between us,” Dart told PEOPLE at Radio Row, adding that he is “grateful for her and the time and how much we’ve been able to build this connection.”

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Imago Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, USA – 06 Feb 2026 Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers attend Madden Bowl presented by SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS at Super Bowl LX. San Francisco United States Copyright: xImagexSpacex/xSOPAxImagesx SBLX_MaddenBowl26_0271

Ironically, Dart was recently trolled by his former Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, now the head coach at LSU, after photos surfaced of him and Ayers. She wore a black dress while Dart showed up in what people joked looked like a “friar in the 1700s” outfit.

“In our own little world,” Ayers wrote on Instagram.

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On the field, Dart concluded his rookie season with the Giants after being selected in the first round of the 2025 April draft out of Ole Miss.

While the team finished with a disappointing four wins in the 2025 season, Dart played 14 games with 12 starts, throwing for over 2,200 yards and recording 15 touchdowns. Notably, Dart has a high-contact playing style and was advised by the Giants in November to avoid taking hits after undergoing four concussion tests since the preseason.

As for Ayers, the 2025 University of Alabama graduate from Georgia saw a major rise in her popularity last year after going viral as a ring girl during the Netflix-aired Taylor Serrano boxing match in New York City.

She has built her growing fanbase through lifestyle content such as get ready with me and day in the life videos, further establishing herself as a rising social media personality. Together, the two appear to be balancing growing public attention with a desire to keep their relationship grounded and mostly out of the spotlight.