Jaxson Dart’s Father Sends 1-Word Message Amid Backlash Against Giants QB For Hosting Donald Trump

Amid intense OTAs ahead of the 2026 season, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart found himself catching strays for a controversial act. The Ole Miss product made a surprise appearance at President Donald Trump’s rally in Rockland County, New York, leading to major criticism. Father

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“BET!”, Brandon Dart wrote on X, responding to a tweet that called out the New York signal-caller for his Trump rally appearance

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“JAXSON DART IS A MID-TIER QUARTERBACK WITH VERY LITTLE TALENT!” the troll tweet read.

To another comment, Brandon replied. “Ignorance is bliss!”

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Jaxson Dart was on the stage in Rockland Community College‘s Eugene Levy Fieldhouse and delivered an introduction for Trump’s speech. He said that he was “grateful” and “honored” to be there. The two men then embraced on stage, after which the USA president praised Dart before starting his speech.

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“I wanna thank Jaxson Dart. This is gonna be a future Hall of Famer in my book,” Trump said. The President also spoke about protecting women’s sports and roped the Giants QB into the conversation as well.

Trump jokingly asked Dart if he thought he could play against women. Right afterwards, he said. “Don’t get involved, Jaxson. Don’t answer that question.”

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The President also randomly mentioned Dart when talking about the ‘autopsy’ the Democrats had released, researching why Kamala Harris lost to Trump.

Sport is always expected to keep a healthy distance from politics. Getting involved the way Dart was going to land anybody in hot water, regardless of what side they were on. The QB had faced some scrutiny for publicly responding to the killing of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk. Brandon Dart had also supported his son when he sent condolences to the Kirk Family.

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“I wouldn’t expect anything less! Nor should our country!” he shared on X.

Jaxson Dart has never explicitly admitted that he supports Donald Trump. A veteran journalist has advised the young quarterback about how this reaction from the NFL community was warranted.

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NFL journalist advises Jaxson Dart after scrutiny over Trump rally

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wants Jaxson Dart to remember that the public will criticize him, regardless of his political affiliations and other beliefs, as he openly talks about them.

“My own view is this: Say whatever you want. Support whoever you want. But recognize that, yes, there may be some scrutiny and criticism that comes from doing anything other than staying above the fray,” Florio wrote. “For a guy who has yet to fully establish himself, it’s a bolder move than it would be for a quarterback or any other player who has become one of the best at the position he plays.”

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Jaxson Dart is only in his second year in the NFL. He’d created a name for himself by starting in his rookie season, but his team wasn’t all that great last year. This season is going to be a bigger test for the now-seasoned QB. And when things like this happen so early in an NFL career, its longevity takes a hit. It’ll take some time for Dart to douse this fire.