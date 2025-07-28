Jaxson Dart’s 4-Word Message on Training Camp After Giants QB Struggled at Camp

When Jaxson Dart chose football over a mission, he didn’t do it lightly. “That choice included my parents and Father in Heaven,” he said. Fast forward, and he is the Giants’ first-round pick, showing flashes at camp behind Russell Wilson. After early camp struggles, Dart now owns the process. And just like that, a Utah kid with 11,000 college yards is finding rhythm with the Giants. He is not rushing the moment, and neither are the Giants. They see potential, but they’re playing the long game, letting development take the lead.

After a camp debut featuring a pick-six, Dart responded not with panic but with perspective. “I threw a pick, then talked to Nic [Jones] about what he saw. The game’s starting to slow down,” he said with a grin, with his eyes locked on growth with these four words. He studies late, wishes for two-a-days, and walks the fine line, i.e., “aggressive, not reckless.” Now, the rookie quarterback has marked a clear turning point in his first NFL training camp with the Giants. “I don’t want to play like a robot,” Dart told reporters after practice. His confident shift was indeed noticeable.

However, for all the buzz around Dart, the Giants aren’t rushing him onto the field. Not because they question his ceiling, but because they believe in building a strong foundation. Head coach Brian Daboll was firm in his stance, reiterating that Russell Wilson remains the starter. “These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll said.

Wilson continues to take all the first-team reps, while Dart and Jameis Winston rotate with the second unit. Winston, the seasoned veteran, has outpaced Dart at times and remains a serious contender for the QB2 spot as camp progresses.

Still, Dart’s mindset is an encouragement for the Giants. “Much like all the rookies, first training camp — some good, some things to improve on — but he’s got the right mindset,” Daboll said after practice on July 27. “He stays late and puts in the work.” That work is starting to show. And while Dart may not be ready just yet, his progress is evident — not only in the numbers, but in the way he’s beginning to command the field.

For now, patience is the plan. However, Dart’s early struggles drew plenty of eyes.

Jaxson Dart’s rocky NFL start

Jaxson Dart, a first-round pick, is not a mid-round surprise, and the Giants clearly have invested in him. But his NFL introduction was anything but smooth. On Day 1 of training camp, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Dart’s very first live pass got intercepted and returned for a pick-six. He finished the session, completing just 3 of 7 passes, and looked out of rhythm. “The big one obviously was Jaxson Dart throwing that pick-six, and I can already hear the fan base up in arms… Let him learn. That’s what this is all about,” one reporter observed that same day.

The struggle was far from over. In the following practices, Dart continued to struggle — holding the ball too long, missing reads, and pressing under pressure. But the Giants aren’t panicking, and neither is Dart. “That first day, even a little bit the second day, there were just some plays I hadn’t run before,” he said. “You’re getting mixed in with different groups, so you’re just trying to get that timing down.” His self-awareness stood out. “I understand I’m going to make mistakes — that’s part of learning the system and adjusting to the game speed.” Dart also sought feedback from defenders after broken plays, calling those conversations “super cool.”

The growing pains were real, but so was the sense that he was learning quickly. The Giants haven’t handed him the offense, nor do they expect perfection. But clearly, this is all part of the plan.