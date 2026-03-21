Jaxson Dart’s GF Marissa Ayers Announces New Home

Essentials Inside The Story Ayers was first spotted at a Giants game at Gillette Stadium in December

The couple officially confirmed their status on Instagram in January 2026

Jaxson and Marissa stepped out for their first public appearance at the NFL Honors in San Francisco

What started as “the rumor has it” has turned into a front-page reality. The Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart and model Marissa Ayers confirmed their relationship back in January. Now, the couple is stepping into an entirely new chapter as Marissa shared the big update with her fans recently.

“Can’t believe this will be my city soon 🤭,” Ayers wrote alongside a classic snapshot from the streets of Manhattan.

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Ayers revealed in February that she will be moving to New York from Alabama, where she attended the University of Alabama. Ayers has built her name as a ring card girl for Most Valuable Promotions, the boxing company founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, which stands to unlock far greater opportunities in the Big Apple.

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Meanwhile, Dart enters his second season with the Giants carrying enormous expectations after a strong rookie campaign.

The move carries significant weight for the couple. With both now calling the same city home, this also means the couple no longer has to close the distance.

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Rumors about the two first circulated last year during Halloween. Those speculations grew louder when Ayers was spotted on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium in December to support Dart during a Giants loss to the Patriots. But it was not until January that the couple made things official.

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Imago Image Credits: via social media @instagram

Ayers posted a carousel of images to Instagram in January and captioned it, “rumor has it…,” tagging Dart. The Giants quarterback replied in the comments with: “in a movie with you 🥰.”

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Dart’s close friend and fellow Giants running back Cam Skattebo also popped up in the comments section.

“Give back my boy 😢,” Skattebo wrote.

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The couple’s first public appearance together came at the NFL Honors in February in San Francisco. Dart wore a dark gray suit, while Ayers stepped out in a golden dress on the red carpet. It marked the official beginning of their public life as a couple, and they have not slowed down since.

Still, Dart has been clear that not everything is meant for the public eye.

“I think that just in the world that we live in, we try to keep as much as we can, you know, between us,” Dart told People on Radio Row. “Grateful for her and the time and how much we’ve been able to build this connection.”

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The Giants QB was deliberate about why he kept the relationship quiet for as long as he did.

“I think that when you’re in this space, you wanna make sure that it means something,” Dart added. “So, I’m excited for it, and she’s the best.”

Ayers, for her part, is not a newcomer to the public eye. She has been creating content since March 2018 and currently holds 495,000 followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok (at the time of writing this). That means she shares glimpses of her life with fans online, including her relationship with Dart, and something she shared recently caught the attention of all over again.

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Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers are in their “own little world”

Ayers had been vacationing in the Bahamas recently, posting sun-soaked snippets from the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. Dart did not appear in those pictures. But three days ago, she posted another carousel, and this time the Giants quarterback was front and center.

“In our own little world,” Ayers wrote alongside the carousel, with Taylor Swift’s Daylight playing in the background and Jaxson’s comment catching eyeballs, “You are beautiful🥰.”

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The images were serene and unhurried, shot during dusk with the light fading gently around the couple. Both Dart and Ayers dressed in black and white. Ayers wore a classic black knee-length dress paired with golden sandals. But it was what Dart wore that stopped people mid-scroll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Ayers (@marissaayerss) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Dart showed up in a full black gown, neck to toe, with a white collar and white shoes. The comments moved fast. Fans flooded the post calling the Giants quarterback a “pastor,” and leading that charge was Dart’s own brother, Diesel Dart.

“Pastor Jax comin in,” Diesel wrote.

This year brings a fresh chapter for both Dart and Ayers, together and individually. Ayers is trading the familiarity of Alabama for Manhattan and everything that comes with it. Dart heads into his second season with the Giants, counting on him to help turn things around after a 4-13 campaign.