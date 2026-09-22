Jaxson Dart’s MRI Confirms Worst-Case Scenario as Giants Receive Concerning Update

When Jaxson Dart walked off the field under his own power Monday night, the New York Giants felt a sense of relief, believing they had escaped the worst-case scenario. However, less than 24 hours later, that optimism was gone when MRI results confirmed his left knee injury was far more severe than first anticipated.

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“Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

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The second-year quarterback could miss the rest of the season, leaving the Giants facing a major problem just two games into the 2026 campaign. Still, head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t ready to put a timeline on his quarterback when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday.

“Right now evaluations are ongoing. We haven’t gotten any final decisions yet,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve learned a lot more. I wouldn’t really want to share too much until decisions get made, and that takes more than one person. It takes everybody involved…I don’t think I can really comment on [Dart missing the season] right now until we know for sure what’s going to transpire.”

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That was a sharp change in tone immediately from what the front office claimed after Monday’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Harbaugh had said the Giants appeared to have avoided a “devastating outcome,” while general manager Joe Schoen told ESPN that Dart was going to be OK.

The injury itself came on just the Giants’ seventh snap. Dart was pressured after an incomplete pass when Rams linebacker Byron Young hit him from the right side, sending him into Josaiah Stewart. Dart’s left leg took awkward contact as he went down, and he immediately grabbed his knee.

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Dart eventually walked to the locker room with a limp after being examined in the blue medical tent. He was initially listed as questionable, and ESPN later reported that the quarterback tried to return to the game in the first half before the Giants ruled him out.

Jameis Winston took over and finished 11-of-27 for 111 yards and an interception. The Giants managed only six points after Dart’s departure, a stark contrast to the offense that helped them beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

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Dart had been one of the biggest reasons for that optimism. The 23-year-old opened the season by completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas, building on a promising rookie season in which he threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 487 rushing yards and nine scores.

Now, New York will have to find a way forward without the quarterback it had begun building around.

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The Giants’ Next Move at Quarterback Without Jaxson Dart

Winston is the obvious first option. He has NFL starting experience and already knows the Giants’ offense, but his performance against the Rams showed why the team could want another quarterback in the room if Dart’s absence stretches into months.

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Jake Haener is currently on the practice squad, giving New York an internal option. The Giants could also look outside the building.

Jimmy Garoppolo is one veteran possibility. The 34-year-old has started 64 NFL games and owns a 43-21 record, while Josh Johnson has spent time with 14 teams and has familiarity with Harbaugh from their time with the Ravens.

Another familiar name is Jake Browning, who previously had a strong run as Joe Burrow’s replacement in Cincinnati.

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The trade market could offer a younger possibility in J.J. McCarthy. The former first-round pick played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, and his experience in a run-heavy system could make him an interesting fit for John’s Giants.

For now, though, Winston is the man New York will have to trust. The Giants are scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints before their Week 8 bye, making the quarterback decision even more important if Dart’s injury proves season-ending.