Jaxson Dart’s Reported Instagram Likes Draws Scrutiny After His Rookie Season With the Giants

After his rookie season, the New York Giants quarterback, Jaxson Dart, would ideally be gaining attention for his talents as a player. While he is still one of the most impressive young QBs in the league, Dart recently caught a lot of flak for introducing U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in New York.

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While the heat from this was just settling down, his Instagram activity around the U.S. President’s post has now come to the limelight.

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“Dart’s public Instagram activity paints a more politically aligned picture, showing years of engagement with Trump’s content dating back to 2023,” J.D. Wolf of MTN wrote in his article published on May 27, 2026.

At first, Jaxson Dart’s decision to introduce Donald Trump seemed like it could be brushed off as a young quarterback stepping into a moment without fully thinking through the political reaction that would follow. But as more of Dart’s public Instagram activity resurfaced, that explanation has become harder for some people to accept.

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Dart’s social media history shows that his interaction with Trump-related content goes back several years, with repeated likes on posts connected to Trump’s campaign, messaging, and MAGA movement.

Dart follows Trump on Instagram and has liked various posts related to campaign events, endorsements, and politically charged campaign videos since 2023.

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422181

One of the earliest examples came on November 1, 2023, when Dart liked a video from the President endorsing Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. In the video, Trump said Reeves was “under attack” and described his political opponents as “radical left maniacs.” He also referred to people trying to defeat Reeves as “bad people.”

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Another like came on July 26, 2024, when Dart engaged with a campaign video titled “President Trump’s 20 Promises to America.” The video promoted several major themes from Trump’s 2024 platform, including immigration policies and slogans for the same.

Another incident that gained a lot of attention was when Dart liked a post made by Trump on a video honoring MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk. In the video, Trump described Kirk as a “patriot” who “fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people.

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Kirk, who was 31, was killed during a stop on his American Comeback tour after being struck in the neck by a bullet while taking questions at an outdoor event. Following the shooting in 2025, Dart publicly condemned the killing and shared prayers for Kirk’s family on Instagram Stories.

Taken together, Dart’s Instagram activity has made the situation surrounding his Trump rally appearance look more complicated than it first appeared.

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Jaxson Dart’s first offseason takes an unexpected turn

Jaxson Dart now finds himself under intense scrutiny following his participation in a political rally held by New York congressman Mike Lawler at Rockland Community College, which became an instant topic of discussion. The Giants quarterback walked onto the stage at the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse on May 22, 2026, to introduce U.S. President Donald Trump before his speech.

“Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Dart told the crowd as he led a “Go Big Blue” chant.

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“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here.” Dart continued. “And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America.”

Despite giving a simple introduction speech, the appearance immediately sparked backlash and debate, mainly because many fans were surprised to see a Giants player involved in such a public political event.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants only learned about the appearance shortly before it happened and were caught off guard.

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The situation comes during an important stage of Dart’s career. Although the Giants did not qualify for the playoffs last season, they gave fans hope with their young talent. With Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo out due to injuries, Dart was forced into a much bigger role as a rookie.

He ended up recording over 2,200 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions, and 9 rushing touchdowns. Despite the controversy that erupted over his rally appearance, Dart continues to be considered as the Giants’ quarterback for the future.