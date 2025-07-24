Joe Schoen Is Ready to Redshirt Jaxson Dart If Patrick Mahomes’ Ex Coach Thinks It’s Right For Giants

17 Weeks. That’s how long Patrick Mahomes had to wait for his start. He started only after the Chiefs had secured a playoff spot in his rookie season. It was the last game, and the Chiefs didn’t mind a loss. That’s the entry that Mahomes had to the league. Next year, he was crowned the NFL MVP. While many may think, in hindsight, that Mahomes should have played more in his rookie season, not many understand how valuable 16 weeks on the bench, as a rookie, were for his development. During those months, he worked with OC Mike Kafka to understand the offensive system, watch films, and learn from veteran Alex Smith.

It was in those months that he put in the hard hours. Former 3-time Pro-Bowler Smith recollects his time with Mahomes, saying, “This guy beat me into the office almost every morning, um, he was not afraid of work, he did the little things.” Even on the bench, Mahomes made the effort. Watching films, doing reps. Repeat.

Smith was even willing to help Mahomes watch films, offering to watch them together. He was a great mentor, and Andy Reid thought so as well, saying that Mahomes “owes Alex a new house” for the help he received. But it wasn’t just Smith shaping Mahomes behind the scenes. Kafka played his role well, too. He watched films with rookie Mahomes and ensured he stayed on track. Later, Mahomes even thanked Kafka for “taking him under his wing.” Those 16 weeks shaped Mahomes to be the quarterback that he is now. It is an important phase that a rookie cannot skip. Kafka did it with Mahomes in Kansas; he may do it with Jaxson Dart now in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: X.com/@barstoolsports

AD

Jaxson Dart is in a very similar situation with the Giants, like Mahomes was with the Chiefs. He has the support, the resources, and the time to level up. And the Giants are all for it. GM Joe Schoen recently said that they are willing to “redshirt” Dart if necessary. In a press conference, he said, “If the coaching staff at some point feels it’s right and he’s ready, I’ll leave it up to them.” Hinting that there is a chance that Dart will not play a vital role next season. With the way Kafka played a role in developing Mahomes, the Big Blue’s organization will trust him to do the same with Dart. “We have Mike Kafka on the roster,” Schoen said before praising the success he had with Mahomes.

While Jaxson sits on the Bench, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson will play the field General. The Giants will open their account in Week 1 with him as the starting QB against the Washington Commanders. With Russell coming out of a horrible run with the Broncos, he will need to deliver if he wants to keep that role. Otherwise, we may see Jaxson Dart coming to the field earlier. But that may be something the Giants might want right now. “I think there are some real benefits from sitting and learning, specifically from some of the guys in the room that have the experience that they have.” For Mahomes, that was Alex. For Jaxson, it could be Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaxson Dart’s mentorship

The Super Bowl champion may have an important role to play with the Giants: Ushering in a new era. The Giants organization might want Wilson to have a bigger presence off the field as a mentor to Jasxon Dart. With a one-year contract, we are inching closer and closer to the final chapter to the 36-year-old’s career. And his final chapter may be marked with a passing of the torch. Talking to reporters, he has claimed the role himself.

For Russell, it’s not just about guiding Dart but the whole locker room. “I’ve always viewed it as you’re always trying to be the best version of you, and then you’re always giving back to everybody else. I think that it’s not just about one teammate, it’s about all the teammates. It’s about everybody in the building.” With the arm talent that Dart possesses, he could easily attain the franchise QB title for the Giants with the right mentor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It won’t just be Wilson who takes up the mantle of being the mentor next season. Jameis Winston may also take up the role if he isn’t traded off before the start of the season. Wilson even told USA Today Sports that, “Jaxson, you know, he’s a young guy who’s learning along the way, and I get to mentor him and help him along the way, too … we’re just having a blast, man. We’re having a lot of fun. Obviously, you know, we’re working every day to be our best daily.”

Winston and Russell won’t just be competing in the QB room for the starting position, but also for their role as mentors. Rookie Jaxson Dart is spoiled with support. In fact, few rookie quarterbacks enter the league with such a wealth of experience surrounding them. After all, he has all the resources to progress. Getting to watch a former Super Bowl champion, learning the trade from Winston, and no pressure from the Giants organization. So, his development will solely be up to him.