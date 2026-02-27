Giants’ Joe Schoen Rated Worst NFL GM as Jaxson Dart & Co. Show No Mercy

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11244

Essentials Inside The Story The NFLPA's confidential report cards revealed who stood alone at the bottom

The poor mark hints at deeper locker room tension

Despite the public embarrassment and slipping team rankings, ownership hasn't pulled the plug

The NFLPA’s internal report cards were never meant for public eyes, but once they leaked online, the entire league got a raw look at how players truly feel. For 31 NFL general managers, the annual player survey was business as usual. However, for one, it was a direct indictment. The 2026 NFLPA report card didn’t just give Giants GM Joe Schoen a bad grade; it gave him the worst in the entire league.

“Only one NFL GM received a grade worse than a C from NFL players,” Warren Sharp posted on his X account, “Joe Schoen, NY Giants: D+”.

The grades ranged from A to F, but the assessment of the general manager of the New York Giants shocked many. According to the NFLPA’s 2026 report cards, published by ESPN, Schoen received a D+, the lowest grade given to any general manager. Every other GM earned at least a C. The general managers of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns each received a C, while the Pittsburgh Steelers’ GM earned a C+.

As usual, this year’s report cards were based on feedback from the players. According to ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, “this year’s report cards are based on responses from 1,759 players. All players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey were eligible to participate, and it was conducted from Nov. 2 to Dec. 11.”

When it came to the Giants, there didn’t appear to be much support for Schoen from the locker room, including quarterback Jaxson Dart and his company. The frustration is clearly visible inside the Giants’ locker room. Players are tired of losing, and fair or not, that frustration lands at Joe Schoen’s feet via a D+ grade by the team. But it may go deeper than wins and losses.

There’s a sense that the grade also reflects tension over how negotiations have been handled, and maybe even a trust gap that hasn’t healed. That could explain why Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Dawn Aponte, was brought in, with the expectation that she’ll take on a bigger role in contract talks.

Moreover, the team’s struggles with roster building and performance also likely played a role. Whatever the full story is, this isn’t a great look. Schoen may not say it out loud, but his grip inside the building feels looser. While the specific feedback behind the grades hasn’t been made public, it’s not hard to connect the dots.

Despite the low grades from players, Schoen still seems to have the support of ownership. He was retained to oversee the team’s head coaching search and remains in charge moving forward. Schoen joined the New York Giants in 2022 as general manager and is now entering the final year of his original five-year contract. He has not yet signed an extension, though reports suggest one could be finalized after the draft.

As for the team’s overall standing, the Giants slipped in this year’s rankings after finishing 20th in last year’s NFLPA report card.

The New York Giants NFLPA’s 2026 report card

The New York Giants fell to 25th overall, a significant drop from their position a year ago. For the third consecutive year, Miami ranked first. On the other hand, Pittsburgh ranked last at 32nd, with players citing poor home-field conditions, training room, and strength coaches.

The coaching grades for the Giants changed a little, too. The head coach’s grade dropped from a B+ grade a year ago to a C grade this year. In the newly expanded section that evaluates coordinators and position coaches, the results were mixed. The former special teams coordinator, Michael Ghobrial, earned the top mark among that group with a B+.

The offensive coordinator received a C+, while the defensive coordinator came in at a D+. The position coaches collectively received a B grade from the players. However, strength coaches dipped slightly from an A- to a B+.

The ownership of the team, headed by John Mara and Steve Tisch, has upgraded from a grade of C+ to a B, and the nutritionist/dietitian category saw an enormous one-year improvement, from a grade of C+ in 2025 to A- in 2026.

In the facility, the dining was upgraded to a B+, the training room remained at B-, and the weight room improved to a B+. Unfortunately, the locker room dropped to a D, with congestion and usage remaining as problems. The Family Treatment category upgraded to a B-, while the Team Travel category dropped to a C.

The lowest grade? The playing surface at MetLife Stadium, which graded an F-. The 2026 NFLPA report cards are all the rage. With this information and these grades, the Giants should be able to find areas to improve.