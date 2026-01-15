John Harbaugh Already Makes First Big Giants Decision For Jaxson Dart & Co. – Report

The New York Giants have finalized a deal with John Harbaugh as their next head coach. Even though the contract isn’t fully signed yet, Harbaugh is wasting no time. He’s already making bold moves within the organization to shape the team’s future.

“Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to join John Harbaugh in New York with the Giants, per source. This has always been the plan,” Senior NFL insider for The Athletic Dianna Russini reported on X.

This story is developing; stay tuned!