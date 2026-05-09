John Harbaugh Confirms Contact With Odell Beckham Jr., Lays Down Condition for Giants Reunion

Essentials Inside The Story A potential reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants is gaining momentum

John Harbaugh confirmed he has spoken with Beckham 3–4 times in the past week

Beckham previously played under Harbaugh during their time with the Baltimore Ravens

Although Odell Beckham Jr didn’t play a single snap throughout the 2025 season, it has done a little to crush his dream of chasing a fairytale reunion with the New York Giants— the very organization where he rose to football stardom. As he searches for his next destination in the league, he has shown significant interest in suiting up for the Big Blue once again, and the Giants head coach, John Harbaugh, isn’t turning his back on the potential move.

“John Harbaugh says he has spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. 3 or 4 times in the past week,” noted the Giants beat writer Pat Leonard on X. “Said OBJ is training in Arizona and they will regroup again sometime here to see if it’s a fit. But said it has to be right for both sides, Odell wants to be a difference maker, to be determined if that can be here.”

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While confirming that he’s remained in contact with the receiver, the HC added, “The goal for right now is for him to train and get as ready as he can be. And then we’ll see where we’re at at that time.” Continuing the conversation after that Giants rookie minicamp practice, Harbaugh noted, “We have just such an honest conversation about it. It’s got to be right for both parties.”

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When the 2025 season began, no team seemed interested in his services. Furthermore, he served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy, a significant factor in the lack of interest in the three-time Pro Bowler. But in the past year, Beckham Jr. has dedicated himself to elevating his conditioning and improving his fitness.

A preview of his year-long hard work was visible at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which took place in March, 2026. Representing the Wildcats, he finished the tournament with 3 touchdowns, 68 yards, and 10 catches, including the viral one-handed touchdown catch that took the Giants fans down memory lane. The impressive show certainly sparked buzz about his possible comeback to the professional league.

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After his flag football performance, the Giants coach was asked if the veteran would have a place on the roster.

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“The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option,” John Harbaugh said during the annual league meeting. “And if Odell is an option, we’ll be looking at him for sure.”

In March 2019, the Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns following his controversial off-field activities, including a public criticism of the franchise and emotional outbursts during games. The Giants traded him in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers and a first and third-round draft picks for the 2019 Draft.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) enters the field for warmups before the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on November 25, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA NOV 25 Giants at Eagles PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18112528

If the Giants decide to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., they will have one of the franchise’s best receivers on the roster. When he left the franchise, Odell Beckham Jr. already had multiple franchise and league records to his name. The records include most 100-yard games by a Giants receiver, and most receiving yards per game (92.8, the second-highest mark in NFL history).

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The wide receiver’s on-field skills have never been an issue. Over his decade-long career, the former Giants receiver has 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns. In his first three seasons with the franchise, the receiver made records, surpassing 1,300 yards and 10 TDs in each.

Odell Beckham Jr. can also add depth to the wide receiver unit, with starter Malik Nabers still recovering from the ACL injury, as he already has two All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls to his name. With rookie Malachi Fields and new signee Darnell Mooney, the 33-year-old can serve as a reliable mentor and WR2 option.

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However, if we look at the receiver’s last league appearance in the 2024 season, he struggled heavily on the field. Odell Beckham Jr. played for the Miami Dolphins, logging a career-low 55 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Following a disappointing season, both parties mutually agreed to part ways in December 2024.

John Harbaugh and the Giants will only be interested in bringing him back if they believe that the receiver can reclaim his former glory. Odell Beckham Jr. has already worked out for the Giants in April and “looked good,” but in John Harbaugh’s own words, “it’s got to be right for both parties.”

While the head coach hasn’t ruled out the idea of bringing him abroad, the duo already has a history of working together.

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John Harbaugh and Odell Beckham have worked together for the Ravens

After a glorious five-season tenure with the New York Giants, Odell also played for the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh, who was the head coach. Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. The WR was past his prime at the Ravens, but he still ended up having decent production. Under Harbaugh, he played 14 games and started 6, amassing 565 receiving yards with 35 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

The 33-year-old built a great relationship with the Giants coach back then, praising his leadership publicly. During one of his appearances on The Rich Eisen Show, he had praised the former Ravens HC, noting, “You run a world-class operation around here. The way Harbs and these guys run this program is serious. They care about winning, and that’s all they care about.”

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The former Giants WR was excited during his time with the organization and noted that he was “in a place of peace and gratitude” when he played under the head coach.

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The feeling is mutual for the Giants HC, too, who noted that over the years, both have maintained constant communication. “He and I do talk. We do text,” Harbaugh said during one of the NFL owners’ previous meetings. “We maintain a really great relationship. He’s one of my favorite people in the world.”

Given their close connection and return to full fitness, the door for reunion with his old coach and the team remains open.