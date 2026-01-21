John Harbaugh Got Convinced by Former Giants HC to Take Up New York Coaching Gig

After ending the 2025 season with a disappointing 5-12 record, the New York Giants have kick-started their rebuild by signing John Harbaugh as their new head coach. After leaving the Baltimore Ravens after a successful 18 seasons, Harbaugh became one of the most sought-after coaches on the market. Hence, the Giants decided to employ the help of their former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Tom Coughlin, who narrated his role in bringing his friend, John Harbaugh.

“So I called him, and initially, it was just tertiary stuff,” Coughlin said during an appearance on the Giants Huddle podcast. “It was the New York Giant franchise, the Mara and Tisch families, and how they interacted in their ownership role of the New York Giants. And then, you know, just a little bit of conversation here and there about that. But basically, what happened was just as if any friend or anyone would call me and ask me about the New York Giants. That’s where the conversations all began.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.