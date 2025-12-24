John Harbaugh Linked to Struggling NFC Team as Ravens HC Gets Real on Job Security

Essentials Inside The Story Giants eye stability as Harbaugh’s future in Baltimore suddenly feels uncertain

Ravens’ playoff slide fuels speculation despite Harbaugh’s long-term contract

Kafka struggles, Giants quietly prepare for another coaching reset

As the Baltimore Ravens’ season hangs by a thread, one of the NFL’s most stable head coaching jobs could be on the market, and a desperate New York Giants team is watching closely. The Giants just fired Brian Daboll and could soon be looking for a new HC if Mike Kafka doesn’t work out. This week, one former Giants player was asked if the Giants would be interested if John became available.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“100%,” The former running back Tiki Barber said as per Giants Videos on X. “He’s a proven leader, he’s a disciplinarian, the expectations are clearly set. They’ve had issues this year because Lamar Jackson just hasn’t been healthy, but he’s still a really good coach. In a heartbeat, you would want him as the leader of this organization if he shakes free.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barber explained that Harbaugh is a proven leader and a tough disciplinarian. Even though the Ravens have dealt with injuries this season, Barber pointed out that Harbaugh has been in Baltimore for 18 years and knows how to build winning teams.

While Harbaugh has a record, this year, the Ravens are barely in the hunt for the playoffs. They started this season 1-6 before setting off on an incredible win streak, but now they’re 7-8 with only two games left to play. Their playoff chances have dropped to around 22%. According to various reports, the HC could be in the hot seat if and when their elimination is confirmed.

The Giants’ post-Daboll era has gone from uneasy to alarming. Mike Kafka’s interim run has produced zero wins, little clarity, and growing doubt that he is anything more than a stopgap. With the losses stacking up, New York is already looking beyond the building. Outside names like Marcus Freeman are gaining traction, signaling yet another looming reset for a franchise stuck in coaching limbo. Should Harbaugh become available, Barber believes he would go to the top of this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Lamar Jackson troubles, it is tough to look past the 1 win in the last 4 games for the Ravens as things stand. The coach himself addressed this poor run of form and rumors of him losing his job after their latest Patriots defeat.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

John Harbaugh makes his feelings known on his job security

As things stand, Harbaugh has a contract through 2028, but if Baltimore misses the playoffs this year, a change could very well be in the cards. In a sense, the Ravens have one more week to save their season.

“I try to do the job,” the head coach said. “Not try to keep the job. My focus has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching is to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can so the guys have the best chance to be successful today.”

Back in 2012, the Ravens won the Super Bowl with the veteran coach, but that news is over a decade old now. Since then, his job security status has changed. Elsewhere, the Giants fired Brian Daboll in November and immediately began their search for a new head coach. Initial reports suggested they’d target younger, fresher coaches like Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman (39, no NFL HC experience). However, Harbaugh’s becoming available could certainly be lucrative for the Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The margin is razor-thin in Baltimore. With two games left and both coming on the road against the Packers and the Steelers, the Ravens are staring at a postseason gut check where every snap could decide January football. If this team wants to survive the playoff squeeze, it will have to prove it away from home, with no safety net left.