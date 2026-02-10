John Harbaugh Makes Hiring Decision Amid Giants Coach’s Unclear Future

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh's latest coaching hints at how he wants this Giants defense to be built from the inside out

An addition to the staff could end up having an outsized impact

At the same time, outside interest in another key assistant adds a layer of uncertainty

John Harbaugh was very intentional about becoming the head coach of the New York Giants, and he has been just as intentional while assembling his coaching staff. The HC ignited a rather heavy staff shuffling, as his latest coaching hire is more than just filling a spot; it’s a strategic reunion designed to give his new defensive coordinator a trusted ally on staff.

According to the reports, the Giants recently added Frank Bush under head coach John Harbaugh, and the fit feels intentional. Bush already has a working history with the team’s new defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, helping the transition. That familiarity brings trust. And for a defense trying to find its identity, that kind of connection can make all the difference early on.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz earlier predicted that the Giants are expected to hire Frank Bush, who arrives from the Tennessee Titans, as part of John Harbaugh’s defensive staff.

Bush is 63 and has been around the league for nearly four decades, beginning his NFL career in 1987 as a scout with the Houston Oilers. Six years later, he transitioned into coaching, taking over Houston’s linebackers, and after two seasons there, he moved on to the Broncos, staying in the linebackers role before expanding his responsibilities to special teams/defensive secondary.

In 2004, Bush joined the Cardinals as linebackers coach, a position he held for two seasons before being elevated to head coach in 2006. A year later, he landed with the Texans as a senior defensive assistant and eventually took over as the club’s DC.

Bush’s relationship with Tennessee has come in two separate chapters, with his first stint running from 2011 to 2012 as linebackers coach. He later held the same role with the Dolphins, Jets, and Falcons before returning to Tennessee in 2024, and that stint was relatively more successful.

This year, Bush played a key role in the development of linebacker Cedric Gray, who finished fourth in the league with 164 tackles. He added seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits, an obvious growth from 2024, when he appeared in seven games and totaled just 22 tackles.

While the Giants’ linebackers held their own this season, with Abdul Carter and Brian Burns ranking fifth and 11th, respectively, in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate, Harbaugh clearly believes there’s another level to reach. During Bush’s second stint with the Titans, Giants’ DC Dennard Wilson was looking over the defense, so he understands the impact Bush can bring.

Bush is expected to work alongside assistant linebackers coach Matt Pees and outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, but with Bullen’s future still uncertain, the linebacker room may not be finished evolving just yet.

Charlie Bullen’s future might not be in New York

After a productive season from the Giants’ linebackers, outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen has started to draw real interest around the league, and that interest has already turned into interviews, with more to come.

Bullen previously spoke with the Cowboys about their DC opening, though Dallas ultimately went in another direction. They hired former Packers assistant Christian Parker. He also interviewed with the Cardinals, who are still working through their list of candidates.

Now, another door has opened, as the Browns have requested an interview with Bullen for their defensive coordinator vacancy. It is an opening that became available after current coordinator Jim Schwartz made it clear he does not plan to return to Cleveland following the team’s decision to pass him over for the head coaching job.

Bullen checks a lot of boxes for the Browns, and he remains firmly in the mix for Arizona as well, but if neither opportunity materializes, there’s a strong chance he simply stays put in New York. Still, given the body of work he put together during the 2025 season, it wouldn’t be surprising if he receives an offer soon.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns finished the season with 67 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 31 quarterback hits, while OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, despite missing seven games with a shoulder injury, added 25 tackles and nine quarterback hits. These results are behind the interest Bullen is receiving.

If Bullen does move on, it would mean another staffing decision for John Harbaugh, which is not an ideal scenario for any head coach, especially one eager to lock in his staff and move forward.