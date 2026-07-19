John Harbaugh Told To Take Strict Action Against Cam Skattebo After Failed Backflip Attempt Amid Injury Rehab

Running back Cam Skattebo is still recovering, but that didn’t stop him from trying a backflip during rehab, and it’s turned some heads. The moment has people asking if the New York Giants are watching his recovery closely enough. For a team counting on Skattebo coming back healthy, it’s a fair concern.

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“If I’m John Harbaugh and the Giants, I fine Skattebo. So season-risking, reckless,’ Skip Bayless wrote on X, criticizing the running back.

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At Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend, the Giants running back decided to try a backflip while showing off. It didn’t go well. He tumbled to the ground. At the event, he also shot hoops and tried his luck at field goals.

Skattebo is athletic, sure. He brought a lot of upside to the Giants after getting drafted in 2025, coming to the league as one of the leading rushers of the class. However, that optimism was short-lived; Skattebo got injured in the Week 8 clash against the Eagles. By that time, he had already rushed for 410 yards and scored five touchdowns. The incident was a massive letdown for the Giants’ campaign.

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It was later confirmed that he suffered an open tibia fracture and a ruptured deltoid ligament. During the Fanatics event, he also showed off the injury before attempting the backflip. Interestingly, only a month or so ago, Skattebo had attempted a backflip at Brian Burns’ charity softball game.

This one was thankfully successful.

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Only days ago, Harbaugh said on the Domonique Foxworth Show that Skattebo, along with wide receiver Malik Nabers, was “doing really well.” The RB was active in some part during the offseason camps so far.

Skattebo sounded far more confident at a town hall event for fans in New York City in May.

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“Obviously, there’s ups and downs in the injury process and coming back and rehabbing, but the mental battle has been the hardest part: making sure that I trust it fully,” Skattebo said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press in May. “I’m a little ways out. Not too far, but I’ll be ready to go. Week 1, I’ll be ready to go.”

In May, he laid out his goal for this season.

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“I do not consider that successful for me,” Skattebo said of his 2025 numbers. “I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards.”

According to the Giants’ website, Skattebo rushed for a total of 4,386 yards and scored 43 touchdowns in college. His senior season was his swansong, putting himself on the map with 1,711 rushing yards. He was the only RB to have crossed the 1,000 mark in 2024 and was a key player of the Arizona State offense, which debuted and won the Big 12 Championship that season.

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Cam Skattebo is a special player. Maybe next time, he’d think twice before risking that aspect of himself so recklessly.