John Harbaugh’s Move to the Giants Faces Major Delay as Former Ravens HC Looks to Fix Key Issues

The New York Giants have been pushing for John Harbaugh ever since he became available. A few hours earlier, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported that both sides are still ironing out some contract language. Now, however, it’s being reported that the process has hit a delay.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My understanding is the Giants and John Harbaugh’s side are working through organizational and operational issues. Still a gap to close before the deal is signed and sealed.” ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan explained the situation on X.

After this, NFL insider Ian Rapoport also gave some insights on this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It does not sound like this is about money,” Rapoport said. “It sounds like it’s more about reporting structure and who can do what and how the whole organization is set up.”

After 18 seasons leading the Ravens, Harbaugh entered coaching free agency with leverage. He walked into the Giants’ building on Wednesday. Shortly after, his scheduled stops with the Titans and the Falcons quietly vanished.

Looking at his resume, Harbaugh started his NFL journey with the Eagles in 1998 and spent a decade there before taking over in Baltimore in 2008. From there, stability defined his run. Harbaugh became the first Ravens coach to win Coach of the Year after the 2019 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 26: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the second quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He signed multiple extensions, including one this past offseason, before Baltimore chose to move on following 2025. Over 18 years, Harbaugh stacked wins, playoff trips, and a Super Bowl ring in 2012. He finished with 12 postseason runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, the Giants are betting he is the answer to fix their woes.

John Harbaugh to the NY Giants makes sense

ADVERTISEMENT

John Harbaugh landing in the Big Apple would not be just another coaching hire. Instead, it would feel like a franchise hitting the emergency brake. Since hoisting the Lombardi in 2011, the Giants have drifted. Eleven losing seasons. Seven head coaches. For Big Blue Nation at MetLife Stadium, instability has become the norm rather than the shock.

Because of that, the Brian Daboll exit felt inevitable. After another brutal 4-13 year and a collapse against Chicago, the plug was pulled. More importantly, reports painted a deeper issue: a team left “without identity.” Add in a 13-38 record over the last three seasons, the second worst in the league, and the Giants’ problem was not talent alone. It was a direction.

That is exactly where Harbaugh fits. He would walk in with authority and a clear plan, something Joe Schoen’s front office has been searching for. As mentioned, his Baltimore resume carries real weight with a 180-113 record. The winningest coach in Ravens history. More importantly, he built a structure in Charm City and kept it steady for nearly two decades.

Around the league, that reputation still travels fast. One league source summed it up perfectly to SNY, saying, “He’s a program builder. He sets the tone for the entire building. The team comes first. Tough. Detail-oriented… He loves football. He cares about people.”

Even during his Wednesday visit, the ripple effect showed up quickly. Harbaugh met with top executives, setting expectations right away. He also sat down with quarterback Jaxson Dart, a key piece of the rebuild. That moment mattered, as it hinted at alignment from the top down.

Now, Big Blue Nation waits. Because if this move happens, it could finally make sense of the Giants again.