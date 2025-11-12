John Mara Urged to Make $10M Bill Belichick Decision as Giants Locker Room Sets Conditions

The season for the New York Giants seems to have gone from bad to worse. Their defeat against the Chicago Bears saw them drop to last in the division. The problems seem to be piling up for them, with head coach Brian Daboll fired. For now, Mike Kafka has taken up the role of the interim coach, and the locker room is reportedly laying down conditions for the franchise’s next move. In light of this, the hosts of The Let’s Go podcast recently shared some suggestions on who the Giants should go for.

“If I were John Mara, I would want to hear Bill Belichick say no,” said Peter King. “I would want to at least find out if Bill Belichick was possible.”

Given Belichick’s unparalleled track record and ability to turn struggling teams around, it’s no wonder King views him as worth the $10 million price tag for a Giants franchise in turmoil.

“My opinion is I would hire Bill Belichick in a heartbeat. He’s the greatest coach in the history of the National Football League. There’s the young quarterback (Jaxson Dart) there,” Jim Gray added in the podcast. “There is a chance for success, and I don’t know Bill’s feelings. I have not asked Bill. My two cents worth, I would hire him.”

Gray’s endorsement highlights Belichick’s unmatched coaching acumen and potential.

King went on to say, “His career with the Giants was his springboard into getting the chance in Cleveland, and then getting the chance in 2000 with the Patriots, which he obviously made the most of.”

Bill Belichick is officially in Chapel Hill, but the NFL isn’t done with him yet. He has been the head of the North Carolina Tar Heels since the beginning of the 2025 season. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach signed a 5-year contract valued at $50 million, averaging $10 million per year in 2025. The most interesting part is that the agreement also includes a $10 million buyout clause.

The Giants’ locker room has made it clear they want a head coach who prioritizes internal discipline, ignores outside noise, and keeps the team focused amid adversity. With his decades-long reputation for controlling culture and focusing solely on performance, Bill Belichick fits that description perfectly. His track record of building winning teams in high-pressure environments aligns with exactly what the players are demanding.

Bill Belichick addresses Giants’ rumors

If the franchise were to consider buying him out, the Giants’ culture is something Bill Belichick is quite familiar with. In the past, he initially spent time with the franchise, assuming various roles such as head coach and defensive coordinator, before moving to the New England Patriots to establish a legacy.

Very recently, the coach was fired in 2024 after over 23 years with the team. For many Giants’ fans, his appointment would certainly be like a homecoming.

Bill Belichick stayed characteristically tight-lipped on the Giants job Tuesday on this topic. Asked directly about the vacancy, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach kept his focus firmly on the Tar Heels.

“We’re getting ready for Wake Forest,” Belichick said. That’s all I got this week. I’ve been asked about it from time to time. But look, I’ve been down this road before. I’m focused on Wake Forest,” Belichick said before noting what lies ahead. “That’s it, and that’s my commitment to this team. And next week, it’ll be our next opponent, and so forth.”

Belichick’s impressive resume includes six Super Bowls as a head coach and two as a coordinator. During his time with the Patriots, he helped develop a young Tom Brady into a superstar. The 73-year-old coach is filled with experience, and that might be a key to back the success that the Giants have been yearning for since the beginning of the season.

The New York Giants will be facing the Green Bay Packers in their upcoming game. Lots of eyes will be on the game since a defeat might be the final nail in the coffin for the Giants. A bad first outing for the interim coach, Kafka could force John Mara to appoint a head coach who fits the locker room description.