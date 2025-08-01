Julian Edelman Reveals How Brian Daboll Deals With Letting Saquon Barkley Leave From Giants

When a superstar like Saquon Barkley leaves, the aftershocks ripple more than just the highlight reels. In New York, Barkley wasn’t just a running back. He was the pulse of the Giants. For fans, he was the face on the billboards, the spark on Sundays, the solution to the team’s problems, and the hope for better days. So when Barkley traded in his blue for green, it didn’t just feel like another NFL transaction. Rather, it felt like the end of an era.

But here’s the twist: while fans and pundits will have plenty to say about the trade and what it means for the future, few get a real peek behind the curtain on how people inside the building really feel about it. That’s where Julian Edelman comes in, dropping some inside info you won’t hear during press conferences. In a recent conversation, Edelman told how Giants head coach Brian Daboll is handling life after Saquon Barkley, not with doom, gloom, or regret but with optimism and readiness for what’s next. This isn’t just about losing a star. It’s about how leaders keep the team moving forward no matter who’s on the roster.

On the Dudes on Dudes podcast with the Patriots’ legends Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, Edelman said that he phoned Brian Daboll “just to see how you’re doing,” and instead of getting some doom-and-gloom talk about personnel losses, Daboll sounded “excited for the season, the same guy always.” Edelman said, “And that’s like a strength right there. Giving the running back away, he goes wins the Super Bowl, this, that. There’s been a lot of stuff for him and you would never know. And that’s just the kinda coach he is.” In other words, Daboll remains unfazed and focused, even after Saquon Barkley helped the Eagles earn a Super Bowl ring. It is a fact that could’ve easily unsettled any coach.

Daboll’s resilience and perspective have surfaced in other media, too. “This is what it is every year in the NFL… everybody doesn’t stick together the entire time,” Daboll remarked in an interview with the NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero in a league meeting in March, as reported by Sports Illustrated. It underlined the league’s constant change and his supportive attitude toward Saquon Barkley: “You meet great people, you build relationships, and then, sometimes, you have to let go… I wish him all the best—except when he is playing the Giants.” That mindset is why Edelman, learning that Vegas put the Giants’ over/under at just 8.5 wins, instantly responded: “I’m going over all day.”

A look at Daboll’s recent track record shows why this optimism isn’t pure hype. Last season, even with a battered lineup, the Giants fought their way to 6 wins. This is a testament to Daboll’s ability to keep the team focused and competitive despite adversity, as per Pro Football Reference. Reporters at The Athletic have also noticed how Daboll’s style is open but steady. He has been a stabilizing factor in the Giants’ locker room, embracing change without drama.

Additionally, Hard Knocks’ inside look only made it more interesting. Giants GM Joe Schoen, facing the camera and a season-defining decision, said, “I think the priority right now is the offensive line.” And as Barkley’s future hung in the balance, Schoen was direct: “We’re not going to go there. We’re out.” The conversation on camera wasn’t just business; it was a straight surrender. The team was moving on, even if the city and owner John Mara couldn’t. “I might have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Mara said, as reported by ESPN.

So, what does all this boil down to? Daboll doesn’t just roll with the punches. He refocuses his whole squad, which is the huge reason why some analysts believe the Giants could surprise this year. The result? Never a trace of moping in the Giants’ facility, and just a team trying to rally around its next stars.

Now, even though Daboll was okay with letting the RB leave, let’s check out Saquon Barkley’s journey since landing in Philly.

There’s no stopping, at least for Saquon Barkley

It’s a fresh start for Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia. But you wouldn’t know he was the new guy if you watched him train. According to the writers from The Athletic and Yahoo Sports, Barkley has been “all over the field” at camp.” Saquon’s racking up carries, running drills with the first team, and setting the pace for the running back group. Philly’s coaching staff isn’t easing him in either. They are okay with Barkley going all in the training camp. He logged 2,065 total yards and earned Offensive Player of the Year just last season, as per the Pro Football Reference on Barkley’s 2024 Stats. Barkley told reporters, “What you did the year prior, it has nothing to do with this year coming up,” making it clear he’s not resting on any laurels.

It’s obvious that Saquon Barkley’s been one of the most active and resilient players this summer. Yahoo’ Sports’ latest reports on the camp observations put it this way: “He’s on the ground after reps, but he bounces up every time, showing off that same brutal work ethic Giants fans know well. Coaches say he’s absorbing playbook tweaks and challenging defenders in open field, just as advertised.” No question, Barkley’s work rate is Philly’s gain, which is a huge storyline after years of carrying the load in New York.

And here’s the full circle: Saquon’s relentless drive is what once powered the Giants’ offense. Now, it’s fueling major expectations for Philly. In return, the Giants and Daboll are put to the test. Someone new has to fill the Barkley-sized hole. Whereas the Eagles discover just how high Barkley’s ceiling can be in a new offense. Every carry, every touchdown, and every sideline reaction in the Giants-Eagles rivalry will have more at stake this season. Will Daboll’s cool persistence keep the Giants afloat? Or will Saquon Barkley’s all-in effort raise the bar too high for New York to clear?