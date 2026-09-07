“Keep Your Head Down”: Cam Skattebo’s Father Sends Strong Message to Son Ahead of Giants’ NFL Opener

Leo Skattebo always knew his son, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, was built different. When Cam was barely 18 or 19 months old, he was already riding his bicycle standing up on the seat, showing Leo early on that he was “just a little bit different than everybody else.”

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He started training Cam early, playing him at every position during his youth football days with the Rio Linda Knights to instill that do-it-all mindset. Now, as the Giants gear up for their 2026 season opener, Leo sent his son a powerful message to keep that same hunger going.

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“The season starts now. 🏈🔥 As a dad, watching Cameron’s journey has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’ve seen the work when nobody was watching, the sacrifices, the setbacks, the doubts, the pain, and the determination to keep pushing forward. Every step has been earned,” wrote Cameron Skattebo’s father, Leo Skattebo III, on X on September 7.

“Now another chapter begins, and the goal is still out there. One game at a time. One opportunity at a time. Keep your head down, stay hungry, and keep being the same kid who has always believed in himself. No matter where this journey takes you, I couldn’t be more proud to be your dad. Go chase it.”

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The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he developed into one of college football’s most productive all-purpose backs at Arizona State.

Leo has been coaching his son from a young age and doesn’t shy away from celebrating his son’s growth from college standout to NFL player. Cam starred for the Sun Devils in a 39-31 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

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The running back was continuously vomiting on the sideline, yet managed to record 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and a 42-yard touchdown pass. And his father could never be happier as he took it to social media.

“The proudest dad in the country. #ForksUp,” Leo wrote on X in 2025.

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Leo’s words carried weight considering how abruptly Skattebo’s rookie season ended. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 during the 2025 season, just eight games into his NFL career. He even acknowledged that he had seriously considered retiring during his recovery.

Before the injury, however, Skattebo had already shown why the Giants believed in him. He finished his rookie season with 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries, while adding 24 receptions for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

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His breakout performance came against the Eagles in Week 6, when Skattebo rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He also produced 121 scrimmage yards against Kansas City.

Even during that moment, Skattebo’s father approached the executives and joked, ‘Has he been late again?”

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Leo was playfully recalling Cam’s pre-draft visit when he overslept for a meeting in New Jersey. He even got a tattoo in honor of his son’s team.

That production totally explains why his father’s emphasis on staying hungry is relevant. The comeback has also given the 24-year-old a different perspective. After recovering from injury, Skattebo returned to Giants activities and entered the 2026 season with a focus on football rather than the doubts that followed his setback.

The Giants are now preparing for their regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13. This is the first opportunity for Skattebo to build on a promising season after his rookie season was cut short.