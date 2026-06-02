Giants Legend Eli Manning Shares True Feelings on Odell Beckham Jr. Pairing Up With Jaxson Dart

Odell Beckham Jr. is headed back to where it all began. The New York Giants are reuniting with the star wide receiver more than a decade after selecting him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Back in the days, his rise in the Big Apple came alongside longtime quarterback Eli Manning, who quickly weighed in on the reunion.

“I like the look of this.” Manning reacted by quote-tweeting a post that showed Beckham with Jaxson Dart.

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As Beckham’s quarterback during his first five seasons in the NFL, Manning knows exactly the kind of playmaker the veteran receiver can be. He is confident that Beckham’s return could be a significant boost for Jaxson Dart and for the Giants as a whole.

But Manning has seen Beckham’s mid-to-late 2010s dominance. The latter is now 33 years old, and it’s not guaranteed that he will be taking the league by storm with jaw-dropping catches. Not to forget, he faced a 6-game suspension in 2025 after testing positive for PEDs. So, it seems he’d rather complement a receiving corps featuring Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and rookie Malachi Fields.

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He will surely be bringing veteran leadership and experience to that group.

There will be another change one might see when Beckham takes the field. The longtime No. 13 was seen wearing No. 3 after returning to New York, as Jalin Hyatt currently holds his iconic jersey number. Unless something changes, Beckham could end up sharing No. 3 with linebacker Abdul Carter.

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All in all, Beckham is thrilled to be back with the Giants.

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“Nothing was ever given to me; I worked for everything I have,” he noted on Instagram once the news of his return broke. “Never give up on yourself. Home Team, I’m back…. Let’s get itttt 🕺🏿.”

Beckham’s Pro Bowl years are behind him, and he had not appeared in an NFL game since the 2024 season, when he finished with nine catches for 55 yards in nine games for Miami. But even with that recent dip in production, there was still clear mutual interest well before the deal became official.

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His rookie season still stands as the standard for how explosive he could be, as he posted 91 receptions, 1,305 yards, and 12 touchdowns in only 12 games, earning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and setting a rookie record with 108.8 receiving yards per game. Seven years after his emotional departure from the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. is putting the past behind him and stepping back into MetLife Stadium not as the player who left, but as the veteran who never forgot where he started.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Feb 13, 2022 Inglewood, CA, USA Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 13.02.2022 15:23:59, 17692300, Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr, NFL, Cincinnati Bengals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 17692300

The veteran receiver also acknowledged recently that his first stint with the Giants didn’t end the way he would have liked. But regardless, he’s now approaching this new opportunity with a different mindset and a fresh perspective.

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“Just being able to spend that time away,” Beckham said while speaking with Brandon London. “Just made me realize some things. I left some things unfinished.”

He now has the opportunity to complete what was left unfinished, with none other than Jaxon Dart by his side.

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Odell Beckham Jr. has always looked forward to playing alongside Jaxon Dart

Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance at Fanatics Fan Fest last month on May 21. There, with longtime analyst Kay Adams, he opened up about the idea of getting back on the field this year. Throughout that brief interview, the Giants were viewed as the best landing spot for Beckham, and he sounded excited about catching passes from Jaxon Dart.

“That sounds great,” Beckham said of playing with Dart. “If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. Would be excited about that. He’s a good dude; he likes to dance. I like all that.”

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Additionally, New York’s timing is almost perfect. The Giants just lost Gunner Olszewski to an Achilles tear at OTAs, and Malik Nabers is still recovering from ACL surgery he had last season. New head coach John Harbaugh needs reliable targets for his young quarterback Jaxson Dart, and that’s where Beckham Jr. fits, with a decade of experience. Dart, now in his second NFL season, has taken more reps under center at OTAs and is building chemistry with his new receivers. Adding Beckham gives him a proven option to throw to while Nabers tries to fight for a Week 1 return.

Now, with Jaxon Dart under center and MetLife Stadium calling his name again, Beckham can rewrite his Giants legacy. He returns not as the player who left amid controversy, but as the veteran who never forgot where he started.

Interestingly, that didn’t mark the first time he had shown interested in a return to New York. Back in June 2025, the former Giants star shared photos on Instagram of himself and his son outside MetLife Stadium. That instantly sparked speculation among netizens. And now, Beckham’s long-rumored return has finally crossed the finish line.