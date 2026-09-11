Giants Legend Michael Strahan Announces New Career Move Away From NFL

Michael Strahan spent 15 seasons terrorizing quarterbacks for the New York Giants. Now a prolific TV host, he’s built himself an equally big reputation in the media with his marquee shows. Even though the former defensive end is 54, he shows no signs of stopping.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Strahan will now take to podcasting in a new weekly show called ‘Hustle Like You’re Broke,’ with longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, under their banner of SMAC Entertainment. Per Boardroom, the show will focus on “what it takes to reach the top and keep winning once you get there.” It will go live from September 23 on The Intersection, a podcast network also under SMAC Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guest panel will include entities from sports, entertainment, and business. For now, the list includes Gillie & Wallo from Million Dollaz Worth of Game, NY Yankees Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, and his wife, Amber Sabathia.

Back in March 2024, during a conversation with Bloomberg, Strahan weighed in on his “hustle like you’re broke” mentality he shares with Constance Schwartz-Morini. It also became the motto of their sports and entertainment company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hustle Like You’re Broke will be the second podcast on The Intersection. New episodes of the show will likely drop every Wednesday.

Needless to say, Strahan is pretty excited for the first episode’s premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Behind every great accomplishment, there’s a team that put in the work when no one was watching. For me, that has been Constance,” Strahan said. “We’ve been in the trenches together for years, and have learned that in order to achieve real success, you need not only a vision, but an incredible drive. On the podcast, we’re excited to not only reflect on our work together, but we’re also looking forward to hearing from others at the top of their game about how they got to where they are, and what motivates them.”

“Nobody embodies the motto, ‘Hustle Like You’re Broke,’ more than Michael. It’s always been in his blood to work as hard as he can, and it’s also engrained in a lot of other people who are at the top of their game,” said Schwartz-Morini. “Michael and I want to bring that work ethic, and the lessons required to achieve it, to the greater business and cultural community, and we hope that it inspires listeners to never stop working as hard as they can to make their dreams a reality – and have fun while doing so. Even the biggest names still need to hustle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2008, Strahan has been collecting experience points in mass media. He joined FOX Sports that year as a broadcaster, and in 2018, after the network acquired the rights to Thursday Night Football, Strahan became the show’s host. He also had a stint on Live! With Kelly and Michael on from 2012 to 2016. The show was the No. 2 syndicated talk show on air for Strahan’s entire tenure.

But the bigger move came in 2016 when Strahan left Live! to start hosting Good Morning America, which has since earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards. Not many footballer-turned-broadcasters have had success as big as Strahan, who is also a seven-time Pro Bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth noting that there was a time when he didn’t want to retire from FOX. In September 2025, during an appearance on Hello!, he claimed he’d stay with the network until they “throw him off.” But in February 2026, Strahan took a U-turn.

“I love FOX,” Strahan said on the New Heights Podcast. “But you work so much. I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff. At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Strahan and Schwartz-Morini prepare to take the mic together, the excitement surrounding the new podcast proves that even after conquering television and the gridiron, Strahan’s hustle is far from over.