Giants Legend Phil Simms Gives Strong Verdict on Jaxson Dart Trade Talks Ahead of 2026 Draft

Essentials Inside The Story A rough season has sparked loud talk about the Giants hitting reset at quarterback, but a franchise legend isn't buying it

One late-season performance shifted the tone and reminded everyone why patience might still matter

With a top draft pick looming, New York's next move could quietly define the future of Big Blue

The season has been a long walk through mud for the New York Giants. A 3-13 record heading into Week 18 tells the story, and now the noise is louder as some are already asking if the Giants should move on from Jaxson Dart and reset at quarterback in the 2026 draft. In the middle of that chaos, Giants legend Phil Simms stepped in, as he feels it’s not a good idea.

On his Simms Complete podcast, addressing the Dart trade buzz, Phil Simms said, “I don’t even know what to say because I don’t… That’s the dumbest a– thing ever.”

Going into Week 17, both teams were awful, sitting at 2-13, which made this game embarrassing on paper and historically bad. Both were also riding nine-game losing streaks, meaning whoever lost would be almost locked into the No. 1 draft pick next year. But instead of losing on purpose, New York played to win. Rookie quarterback Dart took control, scoring twice himself and pushing the Giants to a blowout 34-10 victory, a game that also got heated enough to include a big sideline fight.

His performance showed, once again, why the team traded up to draft him in the first round, flashing the kind of talent that makes a young quarterback look like a long-term answer. Still, not everyone bought into it, as some people remained skeptical despite the win and the numbers. Nevertheless, that performance backed Simms’ eye test.

“Jaxson Dart was, I thought, one of the best-looking football players on the field in that game. If that means anything, his movement, I thought he looked faster than I’ve seen him all year,” he said. “Of course, his arm it’s a good, solid NFL arm in all aspects, accuracy, power, all that stuff. He can make all the throws and all the things we talk about.”

Dart has quietly been one of the few steady pieces for Big Blue. At just 22, he took over after Russell Wilson and never looked back. In a rough season, he has an 89.8 passer rating. He threw for 2,042 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also limited mistakes with only five picks across 13 games. Because of that, Simms expects another jump, and he set the bar clearly.

“I would be shocked if it doesn’t get better in two ways. I expect him to be more aggressive, not aggressive, to be more dynamic running the football next year than he was this year. And I would expect and be disappointed if I don’t see a difference in the throwing too.”

For Big Blue Nation, that sounds like hope. However, the 2026 draft talks aren’t slowing down either.

Giants might move on from Jaxson Dart with 2026 draft pick

Sitting in a prime position for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants are staring at the top overall pick. That changes everything. With that slot, the front office can grab the best quarterback on the board. And around the league, many evaluators keep pointing to one name. Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

For Big Blue Nation, that possibility alone turns whispers into a real debate. And NFL Insider Ian Rapoport poured fuel on the conversation.

“The Giants could have the No. 1 pick. Expect them to evaluate all options, including looking at Fernando Mendonza, before they make a decision on how they are going to proceed, if they have this pick,” Rapoport said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart did not duck the noise. After the Giants took care of business against the silver and black, he faced the question head-on. Asked if he had seen reports about New York evaluating Mendoza, the 22-year-old stayed locked in.

“No, I did not. I’m going to continue to play my ball,” Dart said.

He did not stop there either. Instead, he doubled down on his belief in the Big Apple.

“I know I’m going to be here for a very long time, and I’m just excited to start winning more games and turn this place around and do my job, and we have a bright future,” he added.

Still, the backdrop matters. Talk of the Giants searching for another quarterback has grown louder after a brutal October, November, and December stretch. Dart hit a low point in Week 16 against the Vikings. Just 33 passing yards. One interception. His roughest outing yet. Then came Sunday, when he showed what he can do.

Now, the question remains: How will Big Blue plan to handle the quarterback’s future? It is the story to watch.